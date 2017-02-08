Economic Impact Of Greensboro Aquatic Center (GAC)

The Greensboro Aquatic Center (GAC) located in Greensboro, North Carolina has released its operational figures, revealing both pluses and minuses of the facility’s presence.

The GAC opened in 2011 as a 78,323-square-foot indoor state-of-the-art aquatic facility. It currently houses an 8-lane, 50m competition pool that can also accommodate 16-22 lanes for short course. The facility also was built with a therapeutic pool, and 25-yard diving well with 6 swimming lanes and 8 diving apparatus. It cost approximately $19 million to build, of which $12 million was funded by taxpayer bond, while $7 came from a hotel tax.

According to GAC-released figures, the facility has made an economic impact of more than $130 million since its opening. It employs 11-full time staff members and about 100 part-time employees. GAC Director Susan Braman says that the facility runs an operational deficit to the tune of $350,000, which, she says, is much better than the typical $1 million to $1.5 million overruns other sites of this size can incur.

However, Braman states, “If anybody is thinking they’re building it so that there’s this big profit margin, there’s not.” GAC has a budget of $1.5 million and operates 15 hours a day.

The GAC has been in high demand since its opening, evidenced by the facility having already hosted the 2012 U.S. Masters Swimming Spring National Championships, the 2015 NCAA Women’s Swimming & Diving Championships, and the 2016 ACC Men’s and Women’s Swimming & Diving Championships.

The site is also proposing an expansion project, estimated to cost less than $5 million, which would add a 50-meter pool with 5 lanes on the east side.