Eastside HS Wins SCHSL 4A Boys Title Handily, Nils Bognar Wins Twice

2021 SCHSL 4A Boys Championship

October 11th, 2021

Ashley Ridge HS, Summerville, SC

SCY (25 yards)

Results

Team Scores (Top 5)

Eastside – 603.5 Lucy Beckman – 285 Greenville – 233 Hilton Head Island – 207 AC Flora – 194

The South Carolina High School League held it’s boys AAAA state swimming and diving championship a couple weeks ago at Ashley Ridge HS. Eastside HS won the meet in dominant fashion, winning all 3 relays.

Joseph Lilley, Nils Bognar, Devin Council, and Barrett Presley teamed up to win the 200 medley relay in 1:38.85, touching first by well over 3 seconds. Unfortunately, the only split that’s available on the results is Lilley’s 25.78 on backstroke. Lilley and Presley then teamed up with Alex Talbot and McLain Brown in the 200 free relay, swimming a 1:30.20 to win the race by over 1.5 seconds. Again, Lilley’s split is the only that shows up on the results (23.00). Council and Bognar swam the 400 free relay, along with Linclon Council and Hayden Quigley, posting a 3:17.34 to finish as the only team under 3:20.

Nils Bognar, a senior who is committed to Georgia Tech, went on to win both his individual events. He won the 200 IM in 1:52.21, beating the field by nearly 4 full seconds. The swim was just a bit off his personal best, which stands at 1:51.65 from the the SCY NCSA Championships this past March. Bognar also clocked a win in the 100 back, touching in 51.13. The swim was also narrowly off his best of 51.10, which he swam in December of 2020.

AC Flora’s Darden Tate was dominant in his individual events, winning the 50 free and 100 breast. In the 50, Tate posted a new lifetime best of 20.89, winning the title by almost half a second. He went on to swim a 57.08 in the 100 breast, getting his hands on the wall first by over 2 seconds.

Greenville senior Davis Stachelek also pulled a double, taking the 200 free and 100 free. He won the 200 free in 1:40.44, handily winning the event. It wasn’t a best for Stachelek, who has been under 1:40 in the 200 before. The University of Utah commit then won the 100 free in 46.43, just off his best of 46.08.

Aiken’s Jared Allison won the 100 fly in 50.84, while James Island Charter’s Luke Nixon won the 500 in 4:41.95.