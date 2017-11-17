Eastin vs. Ledecky 400 IM Highlights Art Adamson Invite Day 2

2017 ART ADAMSON INVITATIONAL

Hosted by Texas A&M (College Station, Texas)

The 2017 Art Adamson Invitational continued tonight in College Station, Texas with the 400 IM, 100 fly, 200 free, 100 back, 100 breast, 200 medley relay, and 800 free relay. Team scores are not available on meet mobile or in live results as of 11 PM Eastern.

DAY 2 HIGHLIGHTS:

Katie Ledecky continued her winning ways on day 2 of the Art Adamson Invitational with 2 individual wins. One of the highlight swims of the session came in the 400 IM, where Ledecky battled reigning NCAA champ and teammate Ella Eastin. Through the front half, Ledecky held a slight lead over Eastin, but Eastin came back on the breast leg to take the lead by nearly a second. Ledecky roared back on the free leg with a 53.53 split, touching in 3:59.69 to outswim Eastin (4:00.74). That time leads the nation and was just 16 hundredths shy of the Pool Record set by Elizabeth Beisel in 2013. Freshman Brooke Forde secured a top 3 sweep for the Cardinal with her 4:02.83.

Shortly after the 400 IM win, Ledecky returned for the 200 free. She controlled the race from start to finish, turning in a 1:42.48 ahead of Texas A&M’s Claire Rasmus (1:44.52) and teammate Katie Drabot (1:44.76).

Stanford’s Janet Hu battled with Texas A&M’s Béryl Gastaldello in the 100 fly. Hu jumped out tot the early lead by half a second in 23.94. Gastaldello started to close the gap coming home, but ran out of room as Hu won in a nation-leading 51.27 to Gastaldello’s 51.44. Hu went on to take 2nd in the 100 back in 51.30. Winning the race was teammate Ally Howe, the American Record holder, in 50.97.

On the men’s side, Texas A&M’s Mauro Castillo Luna controlled the 100 breast from start to finish. Castillo Luna, one of the top breaststrokers in the NCAA, dominated the field in 52.34 to come up just 2 tenths shy of his best. Teammates Austin Van Overdam and Jose Martinez each had big swims. Van Overdam chopped about a second and a half off his 400 IM to win in 3:44.70, while Martinez won the 100 fly in 46.12 to take over a second off his best time in the event.

Utah’s Paul Ungur and Texas A&M’s Brock Bonetti battled it out in the 100 back. Ungur powered off the start to the early lead in 21.78 at the halfway mark. Bonetti outsplit him 23.96 to 24.26 coming home, but it wasn’t enough to catch Ungur. At the touch, Ungur won in 46.04 to Bonetti’s 46.36.

