East Carolina Sweeps Old Dominion in Season Opener

East Carolina at Old Dominion

Norfolk, Virginia

Sept. 27, 2019

Men: ECU 198-92; Women: 188-107

Courtesy: East Carolina Athletics

NORFOLK, Va. — The East Carolina men and women’s swimming and diving teams opened their 2019-20 campaigns with dominant dual meet road wins over Old Dominion, with the men winning 198-92 and the women by a similar score of 188-107.

The men’s team won all 16 events with Marek Osina claiming three individual events, Lyubomir Epitropov and Gustavo Santos capturing two first-place finishes each and Roy Romero sweeping the diving events.

Osina edged out teammate Magnus Andersen twice to sweep the backstroke events. He touched 0.47 seconds ahead of Andersen win the 100 before touching 1.07 seconds in front of him in the 200. Osina cruised to victory in the 200 IM with a time of 1:51.34, 7.33 seconds ahead of the runner-up.

Santos narrowly beat out teammate Pedro Gueiros to claim first-place in the 50 freestyle by 0.09 seconds with a time of 21.18. He later triumphed in the 100 butterfly with a mark of 49.14, touching the wall 0.80 ahead of the second-place finisher.

Epitropov collected first-place finishes in the 100 and 200 breaststroke, winning the 100 by nearly a second with a time of 55.59 and the 200 with a mark of 2:01.54, with teammate Ben Gingher claiming runner-up finished in each event.

ECU swept the medal stand in the one and three-meter diving events with Romero, Devin Nugent and Gavrilo Blijden finished one, two and three in each competition.

Gregga Popovich (1000 free), Blaz Demsar (200 free), Adam Mahler (200 fly) and James Ward (100 free) each claimed single event wins and the Pirates captured both relays.

Shannon Stott, Adela Vavrinova, Mariana Vignoli and Lily West each won two individual events and Silvia Alessio swept the diving competitions to pace the ladies to 15 victories.

Vignoli won the 500 (4:59.25) and 1000 freestyle (10:16.32) by wide margins, while captured the 200 butterfly (2:05.26) by more than three seconds and the 100 butterfly (56.97) by 1.66 seconds.

West finished almost five seconds ahead of teammate Keren Wasserman to win the 200 breaststroke (2:24.22) after edging ODU’s Tara Enneking by 0.53 seconds to claim first-place in the 100 breaststroke (1:05.18).

Vavrinova’s victories came in the 100 freestyle (52.35) and 200 IM (2:04.84), while Jodi Ogle (200 backstroke), Catherine Johnson (50 free) and Laura Benkova (200 free) were single event winners.

The Pirates return to competition Friday, Oct. 4, against North Carolina in Chapel Hill.

Courtesy: Old Dominion Athletics

NORFOLK, Va. – Old Dominion University swimming and diving fell to East Carolina on Friday night at the J.C. Scrap Chandler pool. The women’s team lost 188-107, while the men lost 198-92.

Jacklyn VandePoel won the 100 backstroke with a time of 57.46.

The Monarchs travel to UNCW on Oct. 12 for their next meet.