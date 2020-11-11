Early Signing Day 2020: Over 830 Verbal Commitments from the Class of 2021

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Wednesday, November 11, 2020 is Early Signing Day for the high school class of 2021. We have written over 830 articles about prospective student-athletes from the class of 2021 who have made verbal commitments to swim or to dive for a college program, an increase of about 230 over the class of 2020’s early commitments at this time a year ago. (Note: We have another 200 or so on our waiting list, and we’re getting to them as fast as we can.) Many of those verbal commitments become contractual agreements tomorrow, as the second Wednesday in November marks the official opening of signing season for the current seniors in high school.

The NCAA regulates when prospective student-athletes can sign a National Letter of Intent (NLI), which is the binding agreement between an athlete and an NLI member institution. In past years, there was a week-long “Early” Signing Period that began the second Wednesday in November, followed by a “Regular” Signing Period which stretched, for most sports, from February to August. In 2018, the NCAA instituted changes to the recruiting timetable and the two signing periods have now been joined. You can see all the signing periods for the student-athletes enrolling in the 2021-22 school year on the NLI website here.

While we are still adding scores of names to this database, here are the Class of 2021 swimming and diving commitments we have noted thus far:

Below you will find all the articles we have published to date about verbal commitments from the high school class of 2021. As always, you can sort by club team, college, conference, home state, school, LSC, etc. (We’re adding articles every day, so keep refreshing this page to get the latest articles!)

(NOTE: If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best) and a quote to [email protected]. Do not leave it in the comments below.)

You can read all the articles here.

High School Class of 2021 Verbal Commitments

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="lazy lazy-hidden mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="lazy lazy-hidden mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="lazy lazy-hidden mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best) and a quote to [email protected] .

About the Fitter and Faster Swim Tour

Fitter & Faster Swim Camps feature the most innovative teaching platforms for competitive swimmers of all levels. Camps are produced year-round throughout the USA and Canada. All camps are led by elite swimmers and coaches. Visit fitterandfaster.com to find or request a swim camp near you.

FFT SOCIAL

Instagram – @fitterandfasterswimtour

Facebook – @fitterandfastertour

Twitter – @fitterandfaster

FFT is a SwimSwam partner.