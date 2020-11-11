Speedo Stars Get Creative To Launch Ultraviolet Fastskin

Team Speedo swimmers have taken to Instagram this week to show their creative sides as they help to launch the brand’s new Glow Ultraviolet version of their Fastskin range.

Following in the footsteps of Phoenix Red and Green Glow, Ultraviolet is the third colour version of the Valor and Intent suits – which have been worn for 73% of all broken world records since their launch in 2019 – and encourages swimmers to race in a new light following a year of adversity.

The swimmers were challenged to transition in and out of the latest colourway in the most creative way possible, with stars such as Caeleb Dressel, Ryan Murphy and Duncan Scott taking time out of their International Swim League schedules to film the short clips. Murphy was later spotted winning the 100m backstroke and 50m backstroke skins at the competition to become the first person to win a race in the new colour.

Away from Budapest, some of the most creative videos came from Speedo’s global roster of athletes including New Zealand’s para-swimmer Sophie Pascoe, Danish Olympian Pernille Blume and rising British star Matt Richards.

Here are some of the best…

CAELEB DRESSEL

MORITZ FATH

View this post on Instagram #glowingultra #teamspeedo #speedo #fastskin @speedo.de.at @speedo A post shared by Moritz (@moritz_fath) on Nov 10, 2020 at 7:13am PST

DUNCAN SCOTT

SOPHIE PASCOE

MATTEO MILLI

ASSIA TOUATI

MATT RICHARDS

BECCA MYERS

PERNILLE BLUME

ARCHIE GOODBURN

SIOBHAN-MARIE O’CONNOR

