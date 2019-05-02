Duncan Scott Changes Tune, Joins London Roar Along With Sarah Vasey

Two more big guns were added to International Swimming League (ISL) team London Roar, as Duncan Scott and Sarah Vasey each announced they are joining the Adam Peaty-led squad.

21-year-old Scott is the winningest athlete from Scotland ever at a Commonwealth Games, as the University of Stirling man racked up in impressive 6 medals. That included a coveted individual gold in the men’s 100m freestyle ahead of the host nation’s Kyle Chalmers, reigning Olympic champion in the event.

Most recently Scott set 2 national records while competing at the British Swimming Championships last month, hitting lifetime bests in the 100m free (47.87) and 200m IM (1:56.65).

Scott’s joining an ISL team is especially interesting, as the two-time Olympic silver medalist commented just this past March that he was taking a ‘wait and see’ approach on the new league in light of his ultimate 2020 vision.

“Right now, my plans for Tokyo aren’t taking this [ISL] into consideration. I have to be selfish, not make plans a couple of weeks out to race for some team or other. I need to make plans right now for my Olympic preparation and we have. Myself and Steven [Tigg, my coach] have sat down and discussed what camps we will go on, where we are likely to stay for trials, what we want to do. Preparations are well on their way. Firstly, I’ve got to perform well at trials and get myself in that world championships team. After that, we are just a year out.” (Herald Scotland)

As for Vasey, the 22-year-old nabbed gold in the women’s 50m breaststroke at last year’s Commonwealth Games. Although she missed World Championships qualification, she’ll be representing Great Britain in Naples, Italy at the 2019 World University Games.