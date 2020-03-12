Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Duke, Kansas, and Rice Suspend Athletic Acitvities for Coronavirus Precaution

As the coronavirus continues to impact athletic events worldwide, a handful of universities have suspended athletic activities for the foreseeable future. Duke announced today their suspension of all athletic activities. Rice just made their official announcement, as did Kansas.

Duke had 3 swimmers and one diver qualify individually for the women’s 2020 NCAA Championships, which they will now not attend. This would have been the final NCAA meet for Honorable Mention All-American Alyssa Marsh and teammate Kylie Jordan. Freshmen Ali Watson and Emma Shuppert had also qualified. Kansas would have had sophomore Dewi Blose and freshman Jiayu Chen at the meet. On the men’s side, Duke had qualified seniors Miles Williams and Nathaniel Hernandez for NCAAs.

Several Rice swimmers are currently at the CSCAA National Invitational Championship, which has continued on without spectators. SwimSwam has reached out to find out if they’ll be swimming the rest of the meet and will update when more information becomes available.

Yesterday, the Ivy League announced the cancellation of all spring sports. Harvard pulled out of the NCAA Swimming and Diving Championships. The NCAA Championships

Gloom

UVA just did the same…

25 minutes ago
Seimfan71

UVA can’t even practice according to their post which differs from the other ACC schools. A lot of alternated are going to be pulled into the meet now.

7 minutes ago
jgwentworth

world be like: we’re sick
colleges be like: no more sick

24 minutes ago
Buddy

The ACC just sent out a tweet. Go look

17 minutes ago
Lauren Neidigh

Thanks! We’re working on it. This report was published before that tweet. It’ll get its own post.

10 minutes ago

