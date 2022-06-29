Duke Adds Diver Evan Brown To 2022 Recruiting Class

Courtesy: Duke Athletics
Evan Brown joins the Duke diving corps after wrapping up a successful prep career in Arlington, Va. Evan graduated from Washington Liberty High School and dove for Dominion Dive Club under coaches Kristen Johnson and Stephanie Sutton.
He is the son of Mike and Lori Brown and has one older sister, Grace Ann.
ON THE BOARDS HIGHLIGHTS
- Three-time first-team All-State
- Placed fifth individually at the State Championships as a sophomore
- Won the one-meter at the NVSL All-Star Meet
- Missed his senior season due to injury
OFF THE BOARDS HIGHLIGHTS
- Member of National Honor Society
GET TO KNOW EVAN
Why Duke in one word? Powerhouse
What is your favorite swimming memory so far? Winning VHSL States for Diving
What is your pre-race hype song? “The Lion Sleeps Tonight”
Do you have any hidden talents? I’m a great skateboarder
If you had to eat one thing for the rest of your life, what would it be? Raspberries
PERSONAL BEST SCORES
- One-Meter Diving: 414.65
- Three-Meter Diving: 435.86
Evan Brown on why Duke:
Duke is a beautiful school that has a great community and some of the most amazing team members I think I have ever met. The environment is great and it is both rigorous academic wise and athletics wise.