Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Duke Adds Diver Evan Brown To 2022 Recruiting Class

Courtesy: Duke Athletics

Evan Brown joins the Duke diving corps after wrapping up a successful prep career in Arlington, Va. Evan graduated from Washington Liberty High School and dove for Dominion Dive Club under coaches Kristen Johnson and Stephanie Sutton.

He is the son of Mike and Lori Brown and has one older sister, Grace Ann.

ON THE BOARDS HIGHLIGHTS

  • Three-time first-team All-State
  • Placed fifth individually at the State Championships as a sophomore
  • Won the one-meter at the NVSL All-Star Meet
  • Missed his senior season due to injury

OFF THE BOARDS HIGHLIGHTS

  • Member of National Honor Society

GET TO KNOW EVAN

Why Duke in one word?  Powerhouse

What is your favorite swimming memory so far? Winning VHSL States for Diving

What is your pre-race hype song?  “The Lion Sleeps Tonight”

Do you have any hidden talents?  I’m a great skateboarder

If you had to eat one thing for the rest of your life, what would it be?  Raspberries

PERSONAL BEST SCORES

  • One-Meter Diving: 414.65
  • Three-Meter Diving: 435.86

Evan Brown on why Duke:

Duke is a beautiful school that has a great community and some of the most amazing team members I think I have ever met. The environment is great and it is both rigorous academic wise and athletics wise.

0
Leave a Reply

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!

Want to take your swimfandom to the next level?

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine!