Duke Adds Diver Evan Brown To 2022 Recruiting Class

Courtesy: Duke Athletics

Evan Brown joins the Duke diving corps after wrapping up a successful prep career in Arlington, Va. Evan graduated from Washington Liberty High School and dove for Dominion Dive Club under coaches Kristen Johnson and Stephanie Sutton.

He is the son of Mike and Lori Brown and has one older sister, Grace Ann.

ON THE BOARDS HIGHLIGHTS

Three-time first-team All-State

Placed fifth individually at the State Championships as a sophomore

Won the one-meter at the NVSL All-Star Meet

Missed his senior season due to injury

OFF THE BOARDS HIGHLIGHTS

Member of National Honor Society

GET TO KNOW EVAN

Why Duke in one word? Powerhouse

What is your favorite swimming memory so far? Winning VHSL States for Diving

What is your pre-race hype song? “The Lion Sleeps Tonight”

Do you have any hidden talents? I’m a great skateboarder

If you had to eat one thing for the rest of your life, what would it be? Raspberries

PERSONAL BEST SCORES

One-Meter Diving: 414.65

Three-Meter Diving: 435.86

Evan Brown on why Duke: