Dual-Sport Athlete Havana Layton Commits to Vermont for Swimming and Pole Vaulting

Havana Layton from Naples, Florida, has committed to the University of Vermont in two sports: swimming and diving and track and field.

“I chose UVM because the team and coaches were super supportive, campus was absolutely gorgeous, and I was able to compete on the track team as well!”

Layton is a senior at Naples High School where she swims and is a pole vaulter. She trains year-round with the club teams T2 Aquatics and SWFL Vaulters. In swimming, she specializes in sprint free and was runner-up in the 100 free at the FHSAA Class 3A State Swimming and Diving Championships in November. She clocked the top time (51.59) in prelims before finishing second with 51.22 in finals. She also came in sixth in the 50 free and scored a PB of 23.59 in prelims. In 2021, she was also second in the 100 free (51.47) and fifth in the 50 (24.03).

In club swimming, Layton kicked off 2022 long course season in February at Orlando Sectionals. She competed in the 50/100/200/400 free and finaled in the 50 with a PB of 28.14. Five months later at Cary Futures, she updated her lifetime bests in the 50 free (27.72) and 100 free (1:00.67) and swam within a second of her PB (2:14.60) in the 200 free.

Best SCY times:

50 free – 23.59

100 free – 51.47

200 free – 1:55.01

“I am extremely excited to announce that I will be furthering my academic, swimming, and track & field careers at the University of Vermont!! Competing at the Division 1 level in both of the sports that I love is truly a dream come true. I am extremely grateful for my friends, family, @t2aquatics, @swflvaulters, and all of my teachers and coaches for helping me become the student athlete I am today. And a huge thank you to Coach Cournoyer and Coach Belfield for giving me this unique and incredible opportunity. GO CATS!!😸💚💛”

