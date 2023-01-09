Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

4x World Champ Lani Pallister Almost Gave Up on AUS Swimming and Came to the NCAA

In the SwimSwam Podcast dive deeper into the sport you love with insider conversations about swimming. Hosted by Coleman HodgesGarrett McCaffrey, and Gold Medal Mel Stewart, SwimSwam welcomes both the biggest names in swimming that you already know, and rising stars that you need to get to know, as we break down the past, present, and future of aquatic sports.

20-year-old Lani Pallister dominated the distance events at the 2022 Short Course World Championships in Melbourne, taking gold in the 400, 800, and 1500, and as a member of the world-record-setting 4×200 free relay. The Australian lends her perspective on this feat and her path to the top over the last year when she nearly gave up on training in Australia altogether. When Pallister moved to train with Michael Bohl at the beginning of 2022, she gave herself one year and if it wasn’t going well by then (which it is), she would pursue swimming in the NCAA to be a part of a team and hopefully enjoy her sport that way.

Music: Otis McDonald
www.otismacmusic.com

