Drury’s Bailee Nunn Breaks 3rd D2 Record in Day 4 Prelims: 200 Breast

Division II Women’s Swimming and Diving Championships

March 8-11, 2017

Birmingham CrossPlex, Birmingham, Alabama

Prelims 10:30 AM, Finals 6 PM – U.S. Central Time Zone (GMT -6 currently)

Women’s 200 Yard Breaststroke

NCAA DII: 2:10.77 3/14/2015 Rebecca Matthews, Lynn

Top 8 qualifiers:

Bailee Nunn, Drury 2:10.72R Malin Westman, Nova S’eastern 2:14.10 Daria Belova, Fresno Pacific 2:14.30 Claire Beaty, Cal State East Bay 2:14.56 Alena Rumiantceva, Cal Baptist 2:14.84 Daria Talanova, Queens (NC) 2:14.93 Jessika Weiss, Wingate 2:14.98 Jaimie Bryan, UCSD 2:15.25

Drury freshman Bailee Nunn came up with another big swim in prelims on Saturday morning, the final day of competition at the 2017 NCAA Division II Championships in Birmingham, Alabama. A day after breaking the NCAA D2 record in the 100 breast in prelims, she repeated with another Division II meet mark, this time in the 200 breast. Nunn beat both her seed time and the 2015 record (both were 2:10.77), set by Rebecca Matthews of Lynn, swimming essentially alone with several body-lengths’ worth of clear water behind her.

Nunn took it out in 1:02.5, the fastest 100 split in the entire field by 2 seconds, and brought it home with two very evenly-split 50s, leading one to believe she has more in the tank for tonight’s final. The D2 mark has been set three times since 2014. Below is a comparison of how the record-breakers have swum the race: