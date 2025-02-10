Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Drexel Men Move To 8-0 As Dragons Sweep Monmouth In Regular Season Finale

DREXEL VS MONMOUTH

  • February 8, 2025
  • West Long Branch, N.J.
  • SCY (25 yards)
  • Results

Courtesy: Drexel Athletics

WEST LONG BRANCH, N.J.- The Drexel women’s swimming and diving team finishes the regular season beating Monmouth 117-85.  The Dragons finish the regular season with a  6-1 record.

Leading the way was Harper Barrowman, who claimed victory in both the 200-yard freestyle with a time of 1:54.43 and the 500-yard freestyle in 5:05.58. Brittany Corbett added a win in the 1000-yard freestyle, finishing in 10:41.46, while Mari Alencar secured first-place finishes in the 100-yard freestyle with a time of 52.94 and the 50-yard butterfly in 25.67.

Aldercy Bui and Federica Nocera led the backstroke events, with Bui winning the 50-yard backstroke in 26.85 and Nocera taking first in the 150-yard backstroke with a time of 1:30.24. Jessie Rothrock also earned a top finish, winning the 100-yard IM in 1:00.60.

Drexel picked up several second-place finishes, including the 400-yard medley relay team of Federica NoceraAli Bragg, Lizzie McDevitt, and Mari Alencar, who finished in 3:54.16. Harper Barrowman placed second in the 1000 freestyle with a time of 10:42.31, while Brittany Corbett finished second in the 500 freestyle in 5:15.87. Fede Nocera also secured second in the 200 freestyle, clocking in at 55.31. Other runners-up included Audrey Le-Nguyen in the 50 backstroke with a time of 27.69 and the 50 freestyle in 24.85, Ali Bragg in the 50 breaststroke with a time of 32.08, Elizabeth McDevitt in the 150 butterfly with a time of 1:33.80, and Aldercy Bui in the 150 backstroke with a time of 1:35.51.

Third-place performances helped Drexel round out a strong meet, with Megan EhrnfeldtMary KubiakDelaney Leonard, and Hannah Charters taking third in the 400-yard medley relay with a time of 4:01.39. Megan Ehrnfeldt placed third in the 200 freestyle in 1:57.82, Skye Bilger earned third in both the 150 butterfly in 1:35.29 and the 150 backstroke in 1:36.58, Ali Bragg finished third in the 150 breaststroke with a time of 1:48.43, Clare Schwartz took third in the 50 freestyle in 25.29, Delaney Leonard placed third in the 50 butterfly in 26.95, and Abby Zane rounded out the podium with a third-place finish in the 100 IM with a time of 1:02.24.

The Dragons will head down to Hampton, Virginia for the CAA Championships from February 26-March 1.

First Place
50 Backstroke: Aldercy Bui – 26.85
50 Freestyle: Delaney Leonard – 24.65
100 Freestyle: Mari Alencar – 52.94
150 Backstroke: Federica Nocera – 1:30.24
500 Freestyle: Harper Barrowman – 5:05.58
100 IM: Jessie Rothrock – 1:00.60
50 Butterfly: Mari Alencar – 25.67
1000 Freestyle: Brittany Corbett – 10:41.46
200 Freestyle:Harper Barrowman – 1:54.43

Second Place
400 Medley Relay: Federica NoceraAli BraggElizabeth McDevittMari Alencar – 3:54.16
50 Backstroke: Audrey Le-Nguyen – 27.69
50 Breaststroke: Ali Bragg – 32.08
150 Butterfly: Elizabeth McDevitt – 1:33.80
50 Freestyle: Audrey Le-Nguyen – 24.85
100 Freestyle: Olivia Scherbin – 53.45
150 Backstroke: Aldercy Bui – 1:35.51
1000 Freestyle: Harper Barrowman – 10:42.31
200 Freestyle:Federica Nocera – 55.31
500 Freestyle:Brittany Corbett – 5:15.87

Third Place
400 Medley Relay: Megan EhrnfeldtMary KubiakDelaney LeonardHannah Charters – 4:01.39
150 Butterfly: Skye Bilger – 1:35.29
50 Freestyle: Clare Schwartz – 25.29
150 Backstroke: Skye Bilger – 1:36.58
200 Freestyle: Megan Ehrnfeldt – 1:57.82
150 Breaststroke:Ali Bragg – 1:48.43
50 Butterfly:Delaney Leonard – 26.95
100 IM: Abby Zane – 1:02.24

WEST LONG BRANCH, N.J. The Drexel men’s swimming and diving team routs Monouth 179-78.  The Dragons finish the regular season 8-0.  This is the first time Drexel had an undefeated regular season since they went 6-0 in the  2017-18 season.

Kaan Akdag dominated the distance events, winning both the 1000-yard freestyle in 9:36.25 and the 500-yard freestyle in 4:37.96. Youssef Bahgat took first in the 200-yard freestyle with a time of 1:42.17, while Theo Andreopoulos added victories in the 50-yard backstroke at 22.73 and the 100-yard freestyle at 45.94. Sebastian Smith delivered key sprint wins in the 50-yard freestyle, finishing in 20.46, and the 50-yard butterfly in 22.08. Jakub Kwasny also had a standout meet, claiming first in the 150-yard butterfly with a time of 1:20.39.

Kacper Karnik dominated the breaststroke events, winning both the 50-yard breaststroke in 25.42 and the 150-yard breaststroke in 1:30.36. Dimi Gkelis added another first-place finish for Drexel in the 150-yard backstroke, touching the wall at 1:19.20. The 400-yard medley relay team of Andreopoulos, Karnik, Kwasny, and Smith got the meet off to a strong start with a victory in 3:20.35.

Drexel also secured multiple second-place finishes, with the 400-yard medley of Dimi GkelisBartosz Loter, Nate Piccolo, and Colton Wade finishing in 3:23.84. Loter added second place finishes in the 50-yard breaststroke with a time of 25.82 and the 150-yard breaststroke in 1:31.02. Petar Pavalic secured runner-up finishes in both the 50-yard freestyle in 21.23 and the 150-yard backstroke in 1:19.79. Kwasny added a second-place finish in the 50-yard butterfly with a time of 22.37, while Gkelis finished second in the 50-yard backstroke at 23.20. Drexel’s depth was on display as Alessio Gianni finished second in the 200-yard freestyle at 1:42.50, and Reds Rullis placed second in the 500-yard freestyle with a time of 4:38.49.

Third-place finishes helped round out Drexel’s dominant showing. Alex Blacker finished third in the 50-yard breaststroke in 27.15, while Mohammed ElTayeb earned third in the 150-yard butterfly with a time of 1:23.45. Colton Wade secured third in both the 50-yard freestyle in 21.70 and the 100-yard freestyle in 47.54. Grady Potter took third in the 1000-yard freestyle at 9:46.42, while Andrea Casini finished third in the 200-yard freestyle in 1:42.92. Eli Kofman capped off the podium finishes for Drexel with a third-place time of 4:38.49 in the 500-yard freestyle.

The Dragons will head down to Hampton, Virginia for the CAA Championships from February 26-March 1.

First Place
400 Medley Relay: Theo AndreopoulosKacper KarnikJakub KwasnySebastian Smith – 3:20.35
50 Breaststroke: Kacper Karnik – 25.42
150 Butterfly: Jakub Kwasny – 1:20.39
50 Freestyle: Sebastian Smith – 20.46
100 Freestyle: Theo Andreopoulos – 45.94
150 Backstroke: Dimi Gkelis – 1:19.20
500 Freestyle: Kaan Akdag – 4:37.96
50 Butterfly: Sebastian Smith – 22.08
1000 Freestyle: Kaan Akdag – 9:36.25
200 Freestyle:Youssef Bahgat – 1:42.17
50 Backstroke:Theo Andreopoulos – 22.73
150 Breaststroke:Kacper Karnik– 1:30.36

Second Place
400 Medley Relay: Dimi GkelisBartosz Loter, Nate Piccolo, Colton Wade – 3:23.84
50 Breaststroke: Bartosz Loter – 25.82
150 Breaststroke: Bartosz Loter – 1:31.02
50 Freestyle: Petar Pavalic – 21.23
150 Backstroke: Petar Pavalic – 1:19.79
50 Butterfly: Jakub Kwasny – 22.37
200 Freestyle: Alessio Gianni – 1:42.50
50 Backstroke:Dimi Gkelis – 23.20
500 FreestyleReds Rullis – 4:38.49

Third Place
50 Breaststroke: Alex Blacker – 27.15
150 Butterfly: Mohammad ElTayeb – 1:23.45
50 Freestyle: Colton Wade – 21.70
100 Freestyle: Colton Wade – 47.54
1000 Freestyle: Grady Potter – 9:46.42
200 Freestyle:Andrea Casini – 1:42.92
500 FreestyleEli Kofman – 4:38.49

