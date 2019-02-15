Dressel Will Go To Training Camp Right After World Champs: GMM presented by SwimOutlet.com

SwimSwam went behind the scenes at the Speedo photo shoot for their global release of the new Fastskin LZR Pure Intent and Fastskin LZR Pure Valor. At the shoot we caught up with Olympic and World Champion Caeleb Dressel.

Dressel prefers this period of time now, when the big taper meet is far off and he can focus on training. In terms of his training cycle, Dressel indicated 2019 is a ramp-up year for the Olympics, but no less important, saying “Worlds is just as big a focus as the Olympics. It’s the same competition… But the ultimate goal is the Olympics.” Dressel shared he would be going to a training camp right after World Championships to start his Olympic cycle of work.

Swim fans were awed by Dressel’s 2017 World Championships performance. The summer of 2018 proved to be a challenging time for Dressel, though we now know he suffered a motorcycle injury, an important piece of information he did not share ahead of U.S. Nationals and Pan Pacific Championships.

My Dressel predictions for 2018 were far off, based entirely on his 2017 success. For World Championships this summer, I would be happy to see Dressel notch a PB in any event. I do think a Dressel PB could result in him dipping under a super-suited era world record. I’d love to see either of these:

20.90 in the 50m free, shaving .01 off Cesar Cielo ‘s 20.91

‘s 20.91 49.81 100m fly, shaving .01 off Michael Phelps 49.82

Dressel has the potential to unleash another performance like ’17 Worlds, but I think this year’s more about rebuilding confidence. What do you think?

