Dressel Siblings Sweep Sprints as Florida Beats FSU

The Florida State Seminoles traveled to rival Florida for a dual meet in Gainesville on Friday, with the Gator men and women taking down their in-state foes at home. Compared to last season, the Florida women widened their margin of victory by 80 points. The Gators eeked out the win by 4 points last time, but won handily by 84 points this time around.

Siblings Caeleb Dressel and Sherridon Dressel helped lead the Gators to victory with their respective sprint freestyle sweeps. In the men’s 50 free, World Champion Caeleb Dressel raced to a 19.40 to outswim Florida State standout Chad Mylin (19.75). He returned shortly after to win the 100 free, dominating by over a second and a half in 43.57. He was even faster than that with his 43.36 to lead off the Gators’ winning 400 free relay. He also contributed a 24.27 breast split on the winning 200 medley relay.

In the women’s 50, Sherridon Dressel won a tight race with Florida State’s Emma Terebo, out-touching Terebo 23.18 to 23.24. They battled again in the 100 free, with Dressel coming from behind on the back half to win in 50.16 to Terebo’s 50.48. Dressel also contributed a 49.85 on the 2nd leg of Florida’s winning 400 free relay and a 24.14 fly split on the winning 200 medley relay.

Also winning a double for the Gators was All-American Jan Switkowski, who swept the fly events. He dominated the 200 fly by over 5 seconds, touching in 1:44.44 over teammate Mark Szaranek (1:49.93). In the 100 fly, he led from start to finish, turning in a 47.61 to outpace FSU’s Will Pisani (48.99). Switkowski popped a 20.41 fly split on the 200 medley relay and a 44.09 split on the 3rd leg of the 400 free relay.

PRESS RELEASE – FLORIDA:

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – The no. 6/19 Gators put on a show against Florida State in the Fresh From Florida Sunshine Showdown. The men defeated the no. 19 Seminoles 209-91, while the women topped FSU 184-116 in the first meet back in the O’Dome since November.

Florida’s men recorded 12 individual wins and two relay wins en route to the victory, while the women notched 12 wins (10 individual, two relays) and 27 top-3 finishes.

Jan Switkowski and Caeleb Dressel each picked up four wins on the men’s side. Both contributed to first place finishes in the 200 medley relay and 400 free relay, but individually, Switkowski won the 100 fly (47.61) and 200 fly (1:44.44) with B-cut times. Caeleb notched wins in the 50 free and 100 free, recording B-cut times of 19.40 and 43.57, respectively.

On the women’s side, Sherridon Dressel pitched in four wins in the victory. She won the 50 free with a time of 23.18 and followed with a 50.16 in the 100 free. The sophomore was also a member of two winning relays, recording a 49.85 split in the 400 free and a 24.14 split in the 200 medley relay.

Brooke Madden led the Gator women on the 1-meter, finishing with her fourth win of the season. She posted a mark of 270.45 to lead the entire field.

Attendance at tonight’s meet was 566.

The Gators are back in action tomorrow at 1:30 p.m. to face FAU in a dual meet. Results can be found on the MeetMobile app and live video will be available on WatchESPN.

How it Happened – Swimming

How it Happened – Diving

Madden finished first for the Gators in the 1-meter, posting a score of 270.45.

Teya Syskakis , Emma Whitner , Brianna Felegi and Boni Trinter finished 5-8, respectively. Syskakis recorded a score of 240.38, Whitner finished with a mark of 222.08, Felegi recorded a score of 219.38 and Trinter rounded out the field with a 172.20.

, , and finished 5-8, respectively. Dalton Goss and Alex Farrow finished 3-4 in the 1-meter, posting scores of 286.35 and 263.93, respectively.

and finished 3-4 in the 1-meter, posting scores of 286.35 and 263.93, respectively. Madden once again led the Gators on the 3-meter, finishing third with a score of 3:04.35.

Whitner and Syskakis went 4-5 off the 3-meter board, posting scores of 272.93 and 258.53, respectively. Felegi and Trinter rounded out the Gators, finishing seventh and eighth, with scores of 229.35 and 214.80, respectively.

Goss and Farrow finished fourth and fifth in the 3-meter event, with Goss recording a score of 319.58 and Farrow following with a 3:15.08.

Straight from the Source – Head Coach Gregg Troy

“It was a good way to start the second semester; we had a lot of enthusiasm this evening. We are a little bit ahead of where we usually are at this point in the season, but we still have to go back and evaluate things and try to stay the course. Tremendous performance across the board, especially the women.”

Straight from the Source – Diving Coach Bryan Gillooly

“I think we did a good job – we have gotten better since we saw them last at the All-Florida Invitational, but unfortunately for us, they have gotten better too. It was a great meet – everyone stepped up after coming off a break. I was expecting us to be a little bit more rusty than we were, but there were a lot of good performances there. We can still do better, but our focus is on the championship meets coming up. We are not looking past FSU, but we are really focused in on the SECs. Overall, it was a good performance for us.”

PRESS RELEASE – FLORIDA STATE:

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – The (RV/19) Florida State swimming and diving teams fell to (19/6) Florida on Friday night on the road in the Fresh From Florida Sunshine Showdown at the Stephen C. O’Connell Center.

The women fell to the Gators 184-116 while the men lost 209-91.

“We had some fast swims today and competed well,” FSU head coach Neal Studd said. “Hats off to Florida, they swam very well. We’re excited to get back into meets after the break. We saw things we need to fix, but we’ll move forward.”

Prior to the start of the swimming session, the Seminoles finished second, third and fourth in 1-meter diving, led by sophomore Ayla Bonniwell with a score of 262.28. Seniors Blaire Mulka (260.33) and Caroline Gerhardt (240.98) followed in third and fourth respectively.

In the opening 200 medley relay, the Gators edged out the Noles by one tenth of a second, touching with a time of 1:40.01 behind freshman Madeline Cohen along with seniors Natalie Pierce, Tayla Lovemore and Alexi Smith.

FSU then surrendered sweeps in the 1000 free and 200 free before Cohen (55.26) and senior Ariel Barber (56.06) provided a second and third place showing in the 100 back.

Pierce delivered the first individual victory for the Noles, leading wire-to-wire, touching with a time of 1:02.08.

After giving up a one-two punch in the 200 fly, the Noles answered by placing second and third in the 50 free as freshman Emma Terebo touched in second at 23.24, just ahead of Smith in third at 23.34.

Mulka and Bonniwell gained momentum for the Noles after placing first and second on 3-meter with scores of 318.00 and 316.43 respectively.

Terebo was out-touched in the 100 free, but finished second with a time of 50.26 before Cohen led from start to finish in the 200 back (1:58.26) and junior Shelly Drozda followed in third at 1:59.31.

Pierce added a second place finish in the 200 breast, touching with a time of 2:15.14.

The Noles suffered another sweep in the 500 free, but answered with one of their own in the 100 fly, led by Lovemore (55.69) followed by junior Leila Johnston (55.78) in second and freshman Elise Olsen (55.80) in third.

Florida State closed out the meet with Drozda turning in a time of 2:04.21 four third place in the 200 IM before the Noles placed second in the 400 free relay behind Smith, Johnston, Terebo and Lovemore.

Florida State falls to 3-5 on the year and will face both Alabama and Miami on Jan.12 at 12 p.m. in Tallahassee.

The evening started with a one-two punch in the men’s 1-meter diving as freshman Joshua Davidson continued to shine in his rookie season with a commanding victory of 318.23 over senior Tyler Roberge, who was second at 294.75.

Following the first diving event, the Gators were victorious in the first seven swimming races. Senior Chad Mylin produced a second place with a time of 19.75 finish behind UF’s World Champion, Caeleb Dressel (19.41) in the 50 free to highlight the front part of the meet.

After the women’s 3-meter diving break, the Noles picked up three second place finishes, led by sophomore Felipe Ribeiro de Souza in the 100 free with a time of 45.16. Junior Emir Muratovic (45.48) and Vladimir Stefanik (45.62) picked up fourth and fifth place points respectively.

Senior Matthew Ankerholz also turned in a runner up finish in the 200 breast with a mark of 2:03.49 before the Seminoles placed second, third and fourth in the 100 fly. Junior Will Pisani placed second at 48.99 just ahead of junior Kanoa Kaleoaloha (49.02) and sophomore Vladimir Stefanik (49.18).

The divers followed with another dominating performance on 3-meter, sweeping the event, once again led by Davidson. The Tomball, Texas native won with a score of 355.58 ahead of Roberge in second (334.65) and sophomore Cameron Thatcher in third (334.35).

FSU is now 3-3 on the year and will return home to face the Crimson Tide on Jan. 12 at 12 p.m.

