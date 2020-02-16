Dressel, Lochte Battle in 200 Free at Florida Swimming OT Qualifier

Florida Swimming OT Qualifier

Saturday, February 15 – Monday, February 17

Orlando, FL

Long Course Meters

Live Results (meet mobile)

Florida postgrad stars Caeleb Dressel and Ryan Lochte are among the swimmers to compete at this weekend’s Olympic Trials Qualifier in Orlando, Florida. Dressel, the 2019 World Championships Swimmer of the Meet, has competed in a mostly his traditional events so far.

In the 200 free, Dressel and Lochte went head-to-head. Lochte took it out with the lead in 53.31, with Dressel a second behind, but Dressel ran him down to win the race 1:49.99 to 1:50.60. SEC Champion Mitch D’Arrigo was closely behind for 3rd in 1:50.87. Dressel’s lifetime best is a 1:47.34 from last April’s Richmond Pro Swim Series. He was just a couple of tenths off that at the U.S. Open in December. Lochte’s time was a season best and his fastest since 2019 Summer Nationals.

Dressel also posted a 52.90 in finals of the 100 fly. Lochte was 5th there in 55.52. The meet continues though Monday night. In Sunday prelims, Dressel swam the 50 free (22.81) and 400 free (4:08.14). Lochte competed in the 50 free (24.39), 100 back (58.64), and 400 free (4:08.73). True Sweetser, a Stanford All-American who is taking an Olympic redshirt this season, was 2nd in the 400 free prelims at 4:00.68. He placed 5th in the 200 free (1:52.47) and 7th in the 400 IM (4:37.76) on Saturday night. That was Sweetser’s fastest 200 free since 2018.

Other notables from Saturday finals included Candian Olympic Champion Kylie Masse winning the 100 fly in 1:00.20. UVA commit Emma Weyant won the 200 free in 2:00.32. That’s her 2nd fastest performance ever. She also swam her 4th fastest 400 IM ever to win in 4:40.79. Younger sister Gracie Weyant, 14, posted a 1:12.61 in the 100 breast behind Natalie Purnell (1:11.94). Both swam lifetime bests, but the trials cut stands at a 1:10.99 and Purnell is Canadian.