Dr. Megan Holtzman, Chief Scientist at Tritonwear

In the SwimSwam Podcast dive deeper into the sport you love with insider conversations about swimming. Hosted by Coleman Hodges, Garrett McCaffrey, and Gold Medal Mel Stewart, SwimSwam welcomes both the biggest names in swimming that you already know, and rising stars that you need to get to know, as we break down the past, present, and future of aquatic sports.

Tritonwear.com is largest data company in swimming, working swimmers, coaches, club team and national governing bodies around the world. Dr. Megan Holtzman is their Chief Scientist, the right person to help us breakdown why data matters in swimming, and how their 30+ data points per lap will make you swimming faster. is largest data company in swimming, working swimmers, coaches, club team and national governing bodies around the world. Dr. Megan Holtzman is their Chief Scientist, the right person to help us breakdown, and how their 30+ data points per lap will make you swimming faster.

SWIMSWAM PODCAST LINKS

Music: Otis McDonald

www.otismacmusic.com

RECENT EPISODES

Opinions, beliefs and viewpoints of the interviewed guests do not necessarily reflect the opinions, beliefs, and viewpoints of the hosts, SwimSwam Partners, LLC and/or SwimSwam advertising partners.