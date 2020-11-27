Dolfin Swim of the Week: Shaine Casas Goes 1:38.9 in 200 IM

Disclaimer: Dolfin Swim of the Week is not meant to be a conclusive selection of the best overall swim of the week, but rather one Featured Swim to be explored in deeper detail. The Dolfin Swim is an opportunity to take a closer look at the context of one of the many fast swims this week, perhaps a swim that slipped through the cracks as others grabbed the headlines, or a race we didn’t get to examine as closely in the flood of weekly meets.

Texas A&M junior Shaine Casas looked to be on a trajectory for an NCAA Championships breakout last year. And while the pandemic kept us from seeing exactly how fast he’d go, Casas hasn’t lost any momentum into the fall of 2020.

Casas crushed three big swims at the Art Adamson Invite over the weekend. Maybe most impressive was his 1:38.95 in the 200 IM – ranking him #3 all-time on a star-studded list:

Top Performances All-Time, 200y IM

Caeleb Dressel (2018) – 1:38.13 Andrew Seliskar (2019) – 1:38.14 Shaine Casas (2020) – 1:38.95 Andreas Vazaios (2019) – 1:39.35 David Nolan (2015) – 1:39.38

Casas became just the third man ever under 1:39. The 200 IM is a bit of an odd event, in that the top performances list isn’t dominated by one swimmer with multiple swims. In fact, only Seliskar, Vazaios and Casas have broken 1:40 more than one time. It’s been a rare to see a swimmer dip under that barrier multiple times.

But Casas now has a shot to become the first man under 1:39 on multiple occasions. He should be primed to go after this event at either the SEC Championships or NCAA Championships, and could challenge those top two swimmers in history. He has two more collegiate seasons to continue his huge streak of time drops.

