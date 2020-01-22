Dolfin Swim of the Week: McKeown Hits Personal-Best 2:05.8 in 200 Back

Disclaimer: Dolfin Swim of the Week is not meant to be a conclusive selection of the best overall swim of the week, but rather one Featured Swim to be explored in deeper detail. The Dolfin Swim is an opportunity to take a closer look at the context of one of the many fast swims this week, perhaps a swim that slipped through the cracks as others grabbed the headlines, or a race we didn’t get to examine as closely in the flood of weekly meets.

Though American Regan Smith has grabbed the spotlight as the world’s most exciting young backstroker, Australia’s Kaylee McKeown is proving good enough to emerge from Smith’s shadow internationally.

The 18-year-old McKeown took silver behind Smith in the 200 back at 2019 Worlds. Had Smith (also a teenager) not smashed a world record in that race, the story of McKeown winning her first major international medal – silver on the Worlds stage – would have been a major storyline of the event.

McKeown hit a personal-best 2:06.26 in that race, dropping a half-second. But this week in South Australia, McKeown bettered even that time, going 2:05.83 to win the South Australia State Championships.

That time was a tenth better than the one put up across the world by Smith in the same week – Smith swam in the U.S., going 2:05.94. The two now sit #1 and #2 in the world ranks for the season. And McKeown moves to #7 all-time in the event, passing Katinka Hosszu. McKeown is #2 all-time among Australians, and just two tenths from a 2017 national record held by Emily Seebohm. Here’s a look at the star-studded list of top backstrokers in history:

All-Time Women’s 200m Backstroke Performers

RANK TIME NAME NATION COMPETITION DATE 1 2:03.35 Regan Smith USA 2019 World Champs 7/26/2019 2 2:04.06 Missy Franklin USA 2012 Olympic Games 7/28/2012 3 2:04.81 Kirsty Coventry ZIM 2009 World Champs 8/1/2009 4 2:04.94 Anastasia Fesikova RUS 2009 World Champs 8/1/2009 5 2:05.68 Emily Seebohm AUS 7/29/2017 6 2:05.72 Margherita Panziera ITA 2019 Italian Champs 4/2/2019 7 2:05.83 Kaylee McKeown AUS 2020 South Aussie States 1/20/2020 8 2:05.85 Katinka Hosszu HUN 7/29/2017

