Division II ‘B’ Finalist Natalie Van Noy Transferring to Vanderbilt for 5th Year

2022 NCAA Division II ‘B’ finalist Natalie Van Noy has announced that she will be transferring to Vanderbilt to use her COVID-19 fifth year of eligibility.

“I am extremely honored and humbled to announce my acceptance and commitment to Vanderbilt’s Child Studies M.Ed. program, where I will continue my research with pediatric cancer patients & families and pursue my career as a Child Life Specialist. I’m also THRILLED to share that I will be using my 5th year of eligibility with @vandyswimming & cannot wait to join this amazing group of women in the Fall 💛🖤!”

Van Noy spent her first four years at Division II Queens University of Charlotte. This past season, she helped the team win another national championship as she scored six individual points. At NCAAs, she finished 11th in the 100 fly swimming a best time of 54.59.

At the 2022 Bluegrass Mountain Conference Championships, she scored 78 individual points. She was fourth in the 100 fly (55.33), sixth in the 50 free (23.63), 12th in the 100 back (56.93), and 14th in the 100 free (52.65).

Her best SCY times are:

100 fly: 54.59 (2022 NCAAs)

50 free: 23.28 (2021 NCAAs)

100 free: 51.22 (2021 NCAAs)

100 back: 56.93 (2022 Bluegrass Champs)

The Vanderbilt women finished 12 out of 12 teams at the 2022 SEC Championships. The team’s only individual scorer was freshman Kailia Utley who finished 22nd in the 200 fly swimming a 1:58.53.

In addition to being the team’s top 200 butterflier, Utley also was the team’s top 100 butterflier. She swam a season best time of 53.73 at midseason and was just off of that at SECs where she swam a 53.94.

Van Noy has the potential to be an immediate impact for the team as her best time in the 50 free would have been the fastest on the roster this past season. In addition, her 100 free would have been second on the roster meaning she could be a huge impact to both the 200 and 400 freestyle and medley relays.

Van Noy is the second transfer that will arrive on campus this fall as Megan Ciezczak is transferring from Kentucky. The combo of both swimmers has the potential to be a huge boost to the sprint freestyles.