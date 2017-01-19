Display Featuring All Names Of Rio 2016 Olympic Medalists Revealed

This past December Rio de Janeiro mayor Eduardo Paes revealed a display at the Barra Olympic Park that had the names of all athletes and teams who stood on the podium in Rio etched into it.
The “Rio 2016 Wall of Champions” honors all medalists from all nationalities from the Rio Olympic Games including individual athletes and teams.
Their names are all inscribed on the curved steel wall display, solidifying the legacy of the Games and the athletes who participated in it. In addition it heightens the Olympic park’s status as a main tourism attraction in the city.
The following swimmers medaled at the Rio Olympic Games and will be featured on the wall:
*Gold medalists are in bold
- Anthony Ervin
- Florent Manudou
- Nathan Adrian
- Kyle Chalmers
- Pieter Timmers
- Sun Yang
- Chad le Clos
- Conor Dwyer
- Mack Horton
- Gabriele Detti
- Gregorio Paltrinieri
- Connor Jaeger
- Ryan Murphy
- Mitch Larkin
- Evgeny Rylov
- David Plummer
- Xu Jiayu
- Adam Peaty
- Cameron van der Burgh
- Cody Miller
- Dmitriy Balandin
- Josh Prenot
- Anton Chupkov
- Joseph Schooling
- Michael Phelps
- Laszlo Cseh
- Masato Sakai
- Tamas Kenderesi
- Kosuke Hagino
- Chase Kalisz
- Daiya Seto
- Wang Shun
- Caeleb Dressel
- Ryan Held
- Jimmy Feigen
- Blake Pieroni
- Mehdy Metella
- Fabien Gilot
- Jeremy Stravius
- Clement Mignon
- William Meynard
- James Roberts
- James Magnussen
- Cameron McEvoy
- Matt Abood
- Townley Haas
- Ryan Lochte
- Clark Smith
- Jack Conger
- Gunnar Bentz
- Stephen Milne
- Duncan Scott
- Dan Wallace
- James Guy
- Robbie Renwick
- Naito Ehara
- Yuki Kobori
- Takeshi Matsuda
- Kevin Cordes
- Tom Shields
- Chris Walker-Hebborn
- Jake Packard
- David Morgan
- Ferry Weertman
- Spyridon Gianniotis
- Marc-Antoine Olivier
- Pernille Blume
- Simone Manuel
- Aliaksandra Herasimenia
- Penny Oleksiak
- Sarah Sjostrom
- Katie Ledecky
- Emma McKeon
- Jazz Carlin
- Leah Smith
- Boglarka Kapas
- Katinka Hoszzu
- Kathleen Baker
- Kylie Masse
- Fu Yuanhui
- Maya DiRado
- Hilary Caldwell
- Lilly King
- Yulia Efimova
- Katie Meili
- Rie Kaneto
- Shi Jinglin
- Dana Vollmer
- Mireia Belmonte Garcia
- Madeline Groves
- Natsumi Hoshi
- Siobhan-Marie O’Connor
- Brittany Elmslie
- Bronte Campbell
- Cate Campbell
- Madison Wilson
- Abbey Weitzeil
- Amanda Weir
- Allison Schmitt
- Lia Neal
- Sandrine Mainville
- Chantal Van Landeghem
- Taylor Ruck
- Michelle Williams
- Melanie Margalis
- Cierra Runge
- Missy Franklin
- Leah Neale
- Bronte Barratt
- Tamsin Cook
- Jessica Ashwood
- Katerine Savard
- Brittany MacLean
- Kennedy Goss
- Emily Overholt
- Olivia Smoliga
- Kelsi Worrell
- Emily Seebohm
- Taylor McKeown
- Mie Nielsen
- Rikke Moller Peedersen
- Jeanette Ottesen
- Sharon van Rouwendaal
- Rachele Bruni
- Poliana Okimoto
