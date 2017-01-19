Display Featuring All Names Of Rio 2016 Olympic Medalists Revealed

This past December Rio de Janeiro mayor Eduardo Paes revealed a display at the Barra Olympic Park that had the names of all athletes and teams who stood on the podium in Rio etched into it.

The “Rio 2016 Wall of Champions” honors all medalists from all nationalities from the Rio Olympic Games including individual athletes and teams.

Their names are all inscribed on the curved steel wall display, solidifying the legacy of the Games and the athletes who participated in it. In addition it heightens the Olympic park’s status as a main tourism attraction in the city.

The following swimmers medaled at the Rio Olympic Games and will be featured on the wall:

*Gold medalists are in bold