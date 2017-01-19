Chalmers Fires Off World-Ranked 100 Freestyle In Adelaide

2017 SOUTH AUSTRALIAN LONG COURSE STATE CHAMPIONSHIPS

Wednesday, January 18th – Sunday, January 22nd

SA Aquatic & Leisure Centre, Adelaide, South Australia

Wednesday – Saturday, Prelims at 9am local/Finals at 6pm local

Sunday – Relays Only Session at 12:45pm local

After taking the men’s 100m butterfly race on day 1, South Australian superstar Kyle Chalmers was back in the pool today in Adelaide to show his freestyle prowess. The 2016 Olympic Champion in the 100m event clocked a steady 50.59 in prelims to lead the field, only to fire off the only sub-50-second time in finals to take the gold. Splitting 23.68/25.23 in finals, Chalmers rocked a mark of 48.91 to easily win the event among his South Australian competitors.

Although super early in the 2016-17 LCM racing season, Chalmers’ outing places him within the world’s top 5 in the event, replacing countryman Cameron McEvoy as the 4th-fastest 100m freestyler thus far. The fact Chalmers was without a stacked field today and still managed to crank out a sub-49-second time bodes very well for the youngster as he turns towards Australian National Championships in April.

Originally entered in 16 total events split into 9 individual and 7 relays at this meet, Chalmers scratched out of the 200m butterfly today. For Friday, Chalmers is scheduled to swim the 50m backstroke and 200m IM, where he stands as the top seed for each in 17-18 year-old category.