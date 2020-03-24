Die Olympischen Spiele 2020 werden offziell wegen COVID-19 verschoben

Die Olympischen Spiele in Tokio sollen um ein Jahr verschoben werden, nachdem das Internationale Olympische Komitee (IOC) und das Organisationskomitee für Tokio 2020 heute eine gemeinsame Erklärung veröffentlicht haben, in der diese Nachricht bestätigt wird.

Der Präsident des IOC, Thomas Bach, und Japans Premierminister Shinzo Abe trafen die Entscheidung heute Morgen während einer Telefonkonferenz und erklärten, dass eine Verschiebung statt einer Absage die beste Lösung sei.

Am Sonntag kündigte Bach an, dass das IOC vier Wochen benötigen werde, um die Optionen zu bewerten und einen Plan für die Verschiebung oder die planmäßige Durchführung der Spiele zu erstellen. Nachdem es jedoch schon Absagen einer Teilnahme an den Spielen 2020 durch Australien und Kanada gab und weltweite Forderungen von Sportverbänden, die Entscheidung zu beschleunigen, sah man sich zu diesem Schritt jetzt veranlasst.

Die Spiele sollen “auf ein Datum nach 2020, aber nicht später als Sommer 2021 verschoben werden”.

Es wurde auch vereinbart, dass die Spiele den Namen “Tokio 2020” behalten, obwohl sie im folgenden Jahr stattfinden. Außerdem soll die olympische Flamme in Japan bleiben und “das Licht am Ende des Tunnels” werden.

Laut der Johns Hopkins Universität gab es am Dienstagmorgen, als die Ankündigung gemacht wurde, weltweit fast 393.000 bestätigte Fälle von Coronaviren, davon 1.140 in Japan. In Japan sind auch 42 Todesfälle registriert, die durch COVID-19 verursacht wurden, so der Name der Krankheit, die das neuartige Coronavirus verursacht.

Die Weltgesundheitsorganisation warnte am Montag, dass die Pandemie “sich beschleunigt”.

Die Pressemitteilung in Englisch:

Full Joint Statement

The President of the International Olympic Committee (IOC), Thomas Bach, and the Prime Minister of Japan, Abe Shinzo, held a conference call this morning to discuss the constantly changing environment with regard to COVID-19 and the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020.

They were joined by Mori Yoshiro, the President of the Tokyo 2020 Organising Committee; the Olympic Minister, Hashimoto Seiko; the Governor of Tokyo, Koike Yuriko; the Chair of the IOC Coordination Commission, John Coates; IOC Director General Christophe De Kepper; and the IOC Olympic Games Executive Director, Christophe Dubi.

President Bach and Prime Minister Abe expressed their shared concern about the worldwide COVID-19 pandemic, and what it is doing to people’s lives and the significant impact it is having on global athletes’ preparations for the Games.

In a very friendly and constructive meeting, the two leaders praised the work of the Tokyo 2020 Organising Committee and noted the great progress being made in Japan to fight against COVID-19.

The unprecedented and unpredictable spread of the outbreak has seen the situation in the rest of the world deteriorating. Yesterday, the Director General of the World Health Organization (WHO), Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, said that the COVID-19 pandemic is “accelerating”. There are more than 375,000 cases now recorded worldwide and in nearly every country, and their number is growing by the hour.

In the present circumstances and based on the information provided by the WHO today, the IOC President and the Prime Minister of Japan have concluded that the Games of the XXXII Olympiad in Tokyo must be rescheduled to a date beyond 2020 but not later than summer 2021, to safeguard the health of the athletes, everybody involved in the Olympic Games and the international community.

The leaders agreed that the Olympic Games in Tokyo could stand as a beacon of hope to the world during these troubled times and that the Olympic flame could become the light at the end of the tunnel in which the world finds itself at present. Therefore, it was agreed that the Olympic flame will stay in Japan. It was also agreed that the Games will keep the name Olympic and Paralympic Games Tokyo 2020.