Japan Swim Olympic-Qualifying Event In Limbo As Games Moved To 2021

2020 JAPAN SWIM

Thursday, April, 2nd – Tuesday, April 7th

Tokyo Aquatics Centre

50m (LCM)

*WAS the OLY Trials meet for Japan

JPN Olympic Selection Policy

Meet Site

As of today, the 2020 Japan Swim remains on the international calendar, essentially representing the sole elite swimming meet for the month of April. The meet was set to represent Japan’s only Olympic-qualifying meet; however, with the official International Olympic Committee (IOC) announcement that the next Summer Olympic Games will not take place until 2021, things may change in terms of this particular meet’s meaning.

Asian media is expecting the Japanese Swimming Federation (JASF) to announce today that this meet will still take place, but will no longer represent the sole qualifying opportunity for the now-2021 Olympic Games.

Either the meet will simply represent a non-Trials championships meet, with another Trials meet slated for 2021. Or, this meet will serve as 1 of 2 Olympic-qualifying events, as swimmers are already tapered and gunning for world-class performances at a home nation-hosted Games.

We will update this article as soon as the JASF has formally announced the plan.

In the meantime, World Championships finalist and Japanese national record holder Shinri Shioura took to YouTube to relay his thoughts on the Olympic Games’ postponement.

“Unbelievable,” is the word the 28-year-old used to capture his reaction to the delay.

However, he pragmatically says, “a longer preparation will allow me a chance to be faster.”

Shioura says he will stay positive and encourages all athletes to simply do their best in light of this groundbreaking decision.

You can view Shioura’s YouTube video below. If you view on YouTube directly, you can enact English subtitles.