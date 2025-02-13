Denison Men, Kenyon Women Lead After First Night of NCAC Championships

2025 North Coast Athletic Conference Championships

Courtesy: North Coast Conference

GRANVILLE, OH — Denison leads the way in the men’s standings, while Kenyon sits atop the women’s standings after the first night of competition in the 2025 NCAC Swimming & Diving Championships at the Trumbull Aquatics Center on the campus of Denison University. The Big Red accumulated 140 total points after posting first-place finishes in NCAC record times in both the 200 medley and 800 freestyle relays, while the Owl women sit in first with 281 points thanks to top-two finishes in the 200 medley and 800 free relays and racking up 157 points in the diving well.

Kenyon is second overall in the men’s standings after night one with 124 points, followed by Oberlin (118), Wabash (116), Wooster (110), Hiram and Ohio Wesleyan (104), Wittenberg (98), and DePauw (58). On the women’s side, Denison sits in second with 236 points, followed by Wooster (135), Oberlin (134), DePauw (120), Ohio Wesleyan (108), Wittenberg (106) and Hiram (50).

The 2024 meet opened with the Denison women bringing home the 200 medley relay title for the first time since 2020 thanks to sophomores Jassy Park (Lakeway, TX/Hyde Park) and Riley Tofflemire (Oakville, Ontario/St Mildred’s-Lightbourn School) and seniors Maja Palmroos (San Diego, CA/Del Norte) and Grace Kadlecik (Lansing, NY/Lansing). The quartet collected first in an NCAA “B” cut time of 1:40.37. The first NCAC record of the meet fell in the men’s 200 medley relay as first-year Ben Bevill (Chattanooga, TN/McCallie School), seniors Patrick Daly (New Albany, OH/New Albany) and Christian Narcelles (Springfield, OH/Springfield) and first-year Nick Hensel (Houston, TX/St. Johns) touched the wall in an NCAA “B” cut standard time of 1:26.77 to earn gold.

In the diving well on Wednesday night, Denison collected a one-two-three finish with junior Lu-si Minnich (Indianapolis, IN/Lawrence Central) earning the three-meter crown for the second-consecutive season after recording 448.20 points.

The Denison women claimed their third-straight 800 free title, as the Big Red quartet of juniors Emily Harris (Castalian Springs, TN/Ensworth) and Phoebe Ferguson (Columbus, OH/Grandview Heights), senior Taryn Wisner (Syracuse, NY/Westhill) and junior Quinn Brown (Portland, OR/Grant) surpassed the NCAA “B” cut standard with a winning time of 7:18.85, which was more than seven seconds faster than their seed time and second place. To end night one, the men’s 800 free relay title was captured in a new NCAC record time by Denison, the Big Red’s first event win since 2020. The Big Red quartet of sophomore Jack Hill (Leighton Buzzard, UK/Cedars Upper) and seniors Gavin Jones (Bellingham, WA/Bellingham) and Christian McIntire (Nashville, TN/Ravenwood) and sophomore Devin Testin (Mequon, WI/Homestead) touched the wall first with an NCAA “B” cut standard time of 6:31.58.

The 2025 NCAC Swimming & Diving Championships continue through Saturday evening. Preliminary events start at 9:30 a.m., while finals begin at 6:00 p.m.

Scores – Women

Kenyon College – 281 Denison University – 236 College of Wooster – 135 Oberlin College – 134 DePauw University – 120 Ohio Wesleyan University – 108 Wittenberg University – 106 Hiram College – 50

Scores – Men