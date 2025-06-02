deboer swim Announces Sponsorship of Olympic Gold Medalist Brooks Curry

Courtesy of deboer swim, a SwimSwam partner.

deboer swim, a new innovator in high-performance swimwear and accessories, today announced the signing of Olympic gold and silver medalist Brooks Curry to its growing roster of elite athletes. This marks the second major Olympic gold medalist to join the deboer swim family, following their previously announced partnership with Caeleb Dressel.

Brooks Curry, a standout swimmer known for his versatility and speed, brings a wealth of international experience to the deboer swim brand. A two-time Olympian, Curry earned a gold medal in the men’s 4×100-meter freestyle relay at the Tokyo 2020 Summer Olympics and a silver medal in the men’s 4x200m freestyle relay at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games. His collegiate achievements at Louisiana State University (LSU), where he became the program’s first Olympic gold medalist, further underscore his exceptional talent.

“Brooks has achieved more in the pool than most swimmers could ever imagine,” said Alex deBoer, Co-Founder of deboer swim. “Our dedication to supporting the very best in the sport runs deep, and Brooks has proven himself to be one of the hardest working sprinters in the sport. This natural respect for one another has played out well over the past few months as we started this journey together, and it promises to be fruitful as we look towards not only this weekend but also LA in 2028.

This exciting announcement comes just ahead of the 2025 Toyota National Championships, taking place this week, June 3-7, in Indianapolis, Indiana. Curry is slated to compete in the 50 free, 100 free, and 200 free at the championships, and will now do so proudly representing deboer swim.

“I’m incredibly excited to partner with deboer swim and look forward to working closely with them,” said Brooks Curry. “Their commitment to innovation and performance is evident and the relationship has been very personal and fruitful. It’s clear that deboer is making the steps to become a leader in the sport of swimming and I look forward to working with them as I continue my journey in competitive swimming.”

The partnership with Brooks Curry further solidifies deboer swim’s presence in the elite swimming community and their commitment to supporting athletes striving for excellence on the national and international stage.

About deboer swim:

deboer swim has rapidly established itself as a leading innovator with roots in the sport of triathlon, with its cutting-edge wetsuits and apparel powering numerous athletes to Olympic and World Championship titles. Leveraging its extensive research and development, particularly in boundary layer technology, deboer swim is now poised for a decisive entry into the swimwear market. Their commitment to performance-enhancing design and superior quality aims to bring the same level of innovation and success to competitive swimmers.