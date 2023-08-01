Days Removed from Historic World Champs, Qin Haiyang Smashes 100 BR WUGS Record in 58.42

2023 WORLD UNIVERSITY GAMES

MEN’S 100 BREASTSTROKE – SEMIFINALS

World Record: Adam Peaty, Great Britain – 56.88 (2019)

WUGS Record: Ian Finnerty, United States – 59.49 (2019)

TOP 8 QUALIFIERS:

After swimming a very relaxed 1:00.06 in prelims of the men’s 100 breast this morning, Chinese superstar Qin Haiyang came back much faster in semifinals tonight, swimming a 58.42. Not only did the swim mark the only time in the field under 1:00 in semifinals tonight, Haiyang also crushed the WUGS Championship Record of 59.49, which American Ian Finnerty set back at the 2019 Games.

Of course, Haiyang is only days removed from his historic performance at the World Championships in Fukuoka last week, in which he became the first swimmer ever to sweep the men’s breaststroke events. While the 58.42 was a huge record-breaking performance tonight, we can actually expect Haiyang to be a bit faster in finals tomorrow. He looked like he really began to ease up with his stroke in the final 25m this morning, which would seemingly signal he had more left in the tank.

Moreover, Haiyang set the Asian Record in the event with a 57.69 last week in Fukuoka. Given that, let’s take a look at Haiyang’s splits tonight versus his splits on his Asian Record last week, as well as Ian Finnerty‘s swim from 2019.

SPLIT Qin Haiyang – 2023 WUGS Semifinals Qin Haiyang – 2023 World Championships Finals Ian Finnerty – 2019 WUGS 50m 27.48 26.96 27.46 100m 30.94 30.73 32.03 FINAL TIME 58.42 57.69 59.49

Of course, compared to Ian Finnerty, Haiyang displayed incredible closing speed. He was out 0.02 seconds slower than Finnerty on his record swim from 2019 but came home over a second faster than Finnerty did. Compared to himself from last week, Haiyang was slower on both laps. Most significantly, he was out 0.52 seconds slower than he was when he won gold in Fukuoka last week. Given that, we can assume we’ll at least see Haiyang take the race out faster tomorrow night in finals, even if his final time isn’t quite what it was in Fukuoka.

Either way, it seems very likely Haiyang will break the WUGS Record again tomorrow night, but time will tell.