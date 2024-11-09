Day 2 Recap of 50th Nico Sapio Swimming Trophy

50th NICO SAPIO SWIMMING TROPHY
- Friday, November 8th – Sunday, November 10th
- Sciorba Polisportivo Complex
- SCM (25m)
The 50th Nico Sapio Swimming Trophy continued from Sciorba tonight with several Italian heavy-hitters diving in for bragging rights and Short Course World Championshps qualification
Staking his claim on the men’s 400m free, Samuele Zaccagno got it don for gold in a time of 3:49.58. His outing represented the sole outing of the field under the 3:50 barrier as Gabrielle Mealli settled for silver in 3:52.64.
The men’s 200m back saw Federica Toma blast an outing of 1:57.65 to clinch the victory. Bianca Nannucci was next to the wall in 1:57.72 while Ludocica Terlizzi rounded out the podium in 2:00.39.
Additional Notes
- Falemana Lopez captured the men’s 100m back in 48.99, warding off Paul Alves and Aurelien Descamps in the process. The former hit 49.21 for silver, tying the latter’s time exactly as co-runners-up.
- Lisa Angioli logged a time of 1:06.19 to win the women’s 100m breast by over a second.
- The women’s 100m fly saw Elena Di Liddo get it done for golden 57.65, the sole performance of the field under the 1:00 barrier.