Day 2 Recap of 50th Nico Sapio Swimming Trophy

50th NICO SAPIO SWIMMING TROPHY

The 50th Nico Sapio Swimming Trophy continued from Sciorba tonight with several Italian heavy-hitters diving in for bragging rights and Short Course World Championshps qualification

Staking his claim on the men’s 400m free, Samuele Zaccagno got it don for gold in a time of 3:49.58. His outing represented the sole outing of the field under the 3:50 barrier as Gabrielle Mealli settled for silver in 3:52.64.

The men’s 200m back saw Federica Toma blast an outing of 1:57.65 to clinch the victory. Bianca Nannucci was next to the wall in 1:57.72 while Ludocica Terlizzi rounded out the podium in 2:00.39.

Additional Notes