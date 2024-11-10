Thomas Heilman Comes Within a Tenth of 17-18 National Age Group Record in the 200Y Fly

2024 Commonwealth Cup

November 8-10, 2024

SwimRVA-CSAC, Richmond, Virginia

Short Course Yards, Prelims/Finals

Results on Meet Mobile: “2024 Commonwealth Cup”

17-year-old U.S. Olympian Thomas Heilman swam a best time in his best event, the 200 yard fly, on Saturday evening at the 2024 Commonwealth Cup.

That just-misses National Age Group Record in the event that was previously a 1:40.39 set in 2022 by Aiden Hayes, who went on to become the 2023 NCAA Champion in that event. Hayes set the record as a freshman at NC State at the 2022 ACC Championships.

Ilya Kharun is the fastest performer ever in the event in the 17-18 age group with a 1:37.93 from January 2024 during his freshman season at Arizona State, but because he had not yet obtained his American citizenship, he was ineligible for a National Age Group Record.

Heilman previously ranked 9th in the age group with a 1:41.65 in the 200 fly from March. His previous best time was a 1:40.73 from Winter Juniors when he was still 16; he aged up on February 7.

Splits Comparison

Thomas Heilman Thomas Heilman Aiden Hayes Old PB New PB NAG Record 50y 22.47 22.47 21.89 100y 25.56 25.30 25.68 150y 25.86 25.92 26.07 200y 26.84 26.79 26.75 Total Time 1:40.73 1:40.48 1:40.39

Besides Heilman, who is still a senior in high school, the other swimmers in the top 7 of the 17-18 group rankings all-time have all won NCAA titles. Kharun, Hayes, Nicolas Albiero, Brendan Burns, and Andrew Seliskar all went on to win NCAA titles in the 200 fly.

Heilman represented the U.S. at the 2023 World Championships, winning a gold medal as a prelims leg of the 400 medley relay, and again at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, where he won a silver medal in the same race.

Individually in Paris, he was 18th in the 100 fly and 10th in the semi-finals of the 200 fly. He was 4th in the 200 fly at Worlds in 2023.

Heilman holds the 200 yard fly National Age Group Records in the 11-12, 13-14, and 15-16 age groups, and holds the longest kept butterfly record (100) in the 10 & under age group as well. He also holds the 15-16 record in the 200 fly in long course in addition to a number of other records across the age groups.

All-Time Top 11, 17-18 Boys’ 200 SCY Fly

Jacob Johnson, a freshman at the University of Minnesota, also moved into the top 10 on this list last week in a dual meet against Wisconsin, re-breaking his own school record in the event.

Heilman’s Other Swims This Weekend:

200 free – 1:34.80 (prelims)

100 fly – 45.25

800 free relay – 1:35.04 leadoff en route to a 6:40.98

200 free relay – 19.85 (leadoff en route to a 1:22.86)

50 free – 19.72

Other Highlights Through 2 Days: