Davidson Men Win 11 of 16 Events, Defeat VMI 185-114

Davidson at VMI

Oct. 11, 2019

Lexington, Virginia

Men: Davidson 185-114

Courtesy: Davidson Athletics

LEXINGTON, Va. — The Davidson men’s swimming and diving team turned in two 1-2-3 finishes and won 11 of 16 events Friday evening in a 185-114 victory at Virginia Military Institute.

“The men got the job done tonight,” said Davidson head coach John Young. “This was a nice test as our training intensity has ratcheted up, and we learned a little more about our roster.”

The Wildcats began to pull away when Ian Hentenaar, Charlie Walsh and Seth Carden finished out front in the 200-yard butterfly. Hentenaar set the pace (1:57.57), while Walsh (2:00.67) and Carden (2:02.04) followed to earn 16 points. Kilian Quinn followed with a victory in the 50 freestyle (21.79) before the diving duo of Daniel Valmassei and Drew Sheldon finished 1-2 in the one-meter event with scores of 334.00 and 263.10, respectively.

“Daniel and Drew were impressive again as they opened the score up, and we didn’t really look back from there,” said Young.

Valmassei and Sheldon also went 1-2 in the three-meter with scores of 304.55 and 260.65, respectively.

Davidson opened the night with a win in the 200 medley relay, as Kevin Andrews, Drake Wielar, Alex Strasser and Quinn posted a 1:36.96.

Hentenaar added a win in the 100 free (48.31) with a strong finishing push, and Ty McLaren won the 200 free in 1:45.54. Brian Hynes (4:49.07) and McLaren (4:59.42) swam out front in the 500 free.

Thomas Broderick led the 1-2-3 Wildcat finish in the 200 backstroke (1:57.48), followed by Patrick Kelly (1:58.91) and Chris Chao (1:59.91), and Crossan Cooper swam to a win in the 200 individual medley (2:00.23).

Strasser and Will Tabor finished 1-2 in the 100 fly with times of 52.98 and 53.46, respectively.

“Overall, it was a good win to kick off fall break,” said Young.

Up Next

The Davidson men will swim against George Mason Oct. 18-19 in Richmond, Va.

Courtesy: VMI Athletics

LEXINGTON, Va. – The VMI men’s swimming and diving team won five events Friday, but fell to Davidson College 185-114 in the Keydets’ home opener at Clark King Pool.

Freshman Jack Sheehan won two events for VMI, the 100-yard breaststroke in 59.91 and the 200-yard breaststroke in 2:12.56. Freshman Conner Jorgensen won the 1000-yard freestyle in 10:05.05 and sophomore Zach Emerson captured the 100-yard backstroke in 53.95. The 4×400 freestyle relay team of Kai Green, Emerson, Jacob Smilie and Ryan Schmitz closed out the evening in style with a victory in 3:13.67. Green took second in the 100 (48.82) and 200-freestyle (1:48.91) and Sheehan also took second in the 200-IM.

The VMI men’s and women’s swimming and diving teams will be in action at home next Friday evening at 6 p.m. against Center College.