Davidson Earns Dominant Senior Day Sweep Over Gardner-Webb

Gardner-Webb vs Davidson

February 1, 2025

Davidson, N.C.

SCY (25 yards)

Results

Courtesy: Davidson Athletics

DAVIDSON — Davidson swimmers won 19 events and swept the team wins as well in Saturday’s Senior Day meet against Gardner-Webb in Cannon Pool.

The Davidson women posted a 202.5-90.5 win, while the Wildcat men won 169-109.

“Great meet today,” said coach John Young . “Lots of inspired performances to send our seniors off with a couple wins in their last meet at Cannon Pool.”

Addy Donaldson , Dylan Felt , Liam McDonough , Nora Ratmeyer and Ann Thompson won two individual events apiece to lead the way.

Donaldson won the 50 free (23.56) in a 1-2-3 Wildcat finish and won the 100 free in 51.73. Ratmeyer won the 100 fly in 57.13 and led a 1-2-3 Davidson finish in the 200 individual medley (2:07.67). Thompson swam first in the 100 back (56.10) and the 200 back (2:03.44).

Felt touched first in the 200 free and 500 free in 1:35.03 and 4:27.30, respectively. McDonough earned wins in the 100 back (49.09) and 200 back (1:49.37).

Other Wildcat wins in the men’s meet came from Robby Votta (200 fly, 1:48.81), Miles Charles (100 fly, 49.19) and Zach Jones (200 fly, 1:53.98).

McDonough, Andrew Schou , Charles and Guil Ware won the 200 medley relay (1:29.75), while Felt, Ware, McDonough and Zain Butt won the 200 free relay (1:23.46).

The Davidson women swept the 200 free and 200 medley relays as well.

Thompson, Anna Newman , Sophia Parker and Donaldson won the 200 medley in 1:44.85, while Brooke Mahoney , Ginny Thorsen , Donaldson and Addison Constantinides won the 200 free relay (1:35.39).

Thorsen (200 fly, 2:06.24) and Mahoney (400 IM, 4:26.79) added wins for the women.

Also Saturday, the Davidson’s divers competed against Queens (men) and East Carolina (women). Garrett Sablich swept the 1M (255.80) and 3M (269.65), while Annica Valmassei won the 3M (296.20).

Up Next

Davidson’s divers will compete at Virginia Tech Feb. 7-9, while all the Wildcats will enter the Atlantic 10 Conference Championships Feb. 19-22.

Courtesy: GWU Sports

DAVIDSON, N.C. – The Gardner-Webb University swimming team competed in its final dual of the 2024-25 season on Saturday afternoon at Davidson College, with the men’s team suffering a 169-109 defeat while the women fell by a final of 202.5-90.5, despite some strong individual performances

Sophomore Luke Weber went back-to-back with a first place run for the second dual meet in a row. The Charlotte, N.C. put down a time of 4:02.13 to take top honors in the men’s 400-yard IM event.

Senior Emma Maust posted a strong run for the Runnin’ Bulldogs in the women’s 200-yard freestyle. Maust touched the wall for first place, winning by over half a second with a time of 1:52.97. Sophomore Slawka Ndubuisi also performed well for GWU in the same event, with a third place run and a time of 1:55.81. Maust further competed in the men’s 500-yard freestyle a little later, placing third with a time of 5:05.92, while freshman Addie King touched the wall in first for GWU after 5:04.47

Freshman Dakota Townley , fresh off an ASUN Swimmer of The Week award in January, scored first place in the women’s 100-yard breaststroke. Townley posted a 30.23 second split on her way to a 1:04.06 time, taking the top spot by just 0.16 seconds. Townley saw her name at the top of the charts in the women’s 200-yard breaststroke, scoring a win with a time of 2:19.93

Junior Justin Bender and senior Logan Butner got Gardner-Webb on the podium in the men’s 100-yard breaststroke. Bender took the top spot with a time of 55.64 seconds, while Bender clocked in at 56.69 seconds to take third place. Bender later took part in the men’s 200-yard backstroke and won the event with a time of 2:03.72

Gardner-Webb was back in first in the men’s 50 yard freestyle. Sophomore Jacob Jensen touched the wall in 20.75 seconds, a blistering pace to take him top of the leaderboard in the sprint.

Freshman Manuel Brandner and senior Theo Drescher went first and third in the men’s 100-yard freestyle event to highlight two more impressive finishes for the GWU men. Brander touched the wall in first with a time of 45.97 seconds, while Drescher placed third in 47.31 seconds.

In one of the day’s most exciting meets, freshman Jillian Hawkins tied for first in the women’s 100-yard butterfly. Alongside Nora Ratmeyer of Davidson, Hawkins touched the wall in 57.13 seconds.

Next up, the Runnin’ Bulldogs take on the ASUN Championship meet. Gardner-Webb will compete for top honors in the conference in Knoxville, Tenn. between February 19th and 22nd.