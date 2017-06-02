David Marsh Team Elite Technique Camp – Sign Up Today

Come and train for a weekend under 2016 Women’s Head Olympic and National Team Head Coach David Marsh!

Coach David Marsh is hosting this camp as a fundraiser for the athletes training for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games. The camp is open to age group swimmers from all over the world. Parents are encouraged to come and watch their athletes get a behind the scenes look at the training and development from one of the best coaches in the world.

Camp space is available on a first come- first serve basis. Each session has a limited number of spots, and payment is due at time of registration.

When: June 9-11, 2017

Who: Boys and Girls, Ages 8-18

It is highly recommended that swimmers have some form of competitive experience prior to attending camp.

Where:

Queens University

2201 Wellesley Ave

Charlotte, NC 28207

Cost:

$425

What to Bring:

MEDICAL FORMS (Required to participate in camp)

2-3 TOWELS

SNACKS

GOGGLES

SWIM SUIT

TENNIS SHOES

2 PAIRS OF DRY CLOTHES

SWEATSHIRT

SUNSCREEN

WATER BOTTLE

