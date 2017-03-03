Dare Rose Moves to #4 in 13-14 100m Fly, Passes Phelps

2017 ARENA PRO SWIM SERIES – INDIANAPOLIS

Thursday, March 2nd-Saturday, March 4th

Indianapolis, Indiana

Dare Rose, 14 years of age, moved past a very significant name on the 13-14 all time top performers list in the 100 fly finals last night. In fact, he moved past the most important name in the history of the sport– Michael Phelps. Rose, who swam a lifetime best during prelims (56.66), dropped even more in finals to clock a 55.68 to finish 3rd in the C final.

SPLITS

Dare Rose, 2017 (prelims)

26.65 – 30.01 (56.66)

Dare Rose, 2017 (finals)

26.16 – 29.52 (55.68)

Rose was out a half second faster on the way back, and then came home about a half second faster for a near full second drop from prelims. His morning time moved him to #12 all-time in the 100 fly, and then at night his 55.68 shot him up to #4. Rose trains with Scarlet Aquatics in New Jersey.

13-14 100 fly all-time

Andrei Minakov 54.01 (2016) Michael Andrew 54.59 (2014) Justin Lynch 54.80 (2011) Dare Rose 55.68 (2017) Michael Phelps 55.79 (2000) Dan Madwed 55.89 (2014)

Rose will look to move up in the 200 fly rankings later on in this meet. He is the 11-12 NAG record holder, and seeing as it’s his bread-and-butter event, he could have some big drops in that event. His best (2:08.68) ranks him 82nd in the 13-14 age group, and a 2:04.27 is currently 10th.