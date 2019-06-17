Danish Swimming Federation Confirms Departure Of Truijens & Hansen From NTC

The Dansk Svommeunion (Danish Swimming Federation) has released an official statement regarding the release of two National Training Center coaches.

As we reported earlier this month, with less than seven weeks to go before the 2019 FINA World Championships kick off in South Korea, Martin Truijens and Mads Hansen were removed fro the NTC due to alleged ‘inconsistencies’ between Trujens, Hansen and the federation.

The pair had been at the NTC since 2017 and were both slated to be on Denmark’s Worlds staff next month along with Jonas Lundström, Marco Loughran and Jon Langberg.

Per the Danish Swimming Federation’s official statement, ‘regardless of the top results, there has been a dialogue between The Danish Swimming Federation and Head Coach Martin Truijens. During this dialogue it has been clear that the Danish Swimming Federation and Martin Truijens disagree on the set-up for elite sports in Denmark.’

It continues, ‘Martin Truijens and Mads Bjørn Hansen have without a doubt contributed to many top international results for some of our most talented swimmers. However, we have realized that we have different views on elite sports and how the environment should be at the NTC.

‘Because of this, Martin has handed in his resignation. By extension Coach Mads Bjørn Hansen has handed in his resignation too. In dialog with both coaches we have reached the conclusion that it will be the best outcome to part ways right away,’ says Pia Holmen, CEO of the Danish Swimming Federation.

The High Performance Manager Lars Green Bach adds, “Although both parties realize the timing of this decision shortly before the World Championships is undesirable, we have reached the conclusion that it will not be an option to continue the present set-up due to the different views on elite sports and how the environment should be at the NTC.

“Furthermore, we are certain that a change in the set-up will prove to be the right decision on a long-term basis. We wish Martin and Mads all the best in their future endeavors and thank them for their hard work and committed efforts for Danish swimming.”

The Danish Swimming Federation is already working on the new coaching setup, which will be announced as soon as it is established.