Dang Splits 1:00.3 Breast, Felner Breaks 2:00 in 200 Free at SCM Relay Meet

2020 BELLEVUE SUMMER RELAY FESTIVAL

August 7-8, 2020

Bellevue, WA

Short course meters (SCM)

Results on Meet Mobile: ‘2020 PN BC Summer Relay Festival’

The Bellevue Club Swim Team hosted a relay-only meet in short course meters, with several junior swimmers putting up solid swims. One of the biggest performances came from Stanford ’24 commit Ethan Dang, an NAG record holder in the 11-12 and 13-14 age groups in breaststroke events.

Dang swam a 1:00.32 breast leg of the 400 medley relay off of a 28.06/32.26 splitting. On the 200 medley relay, Dang split a 27.61 on the breaststroke leg of the ‘A’ relay. He also was 1:53.20 leading off the ‘A’ 800 free relay, his first time under two minutes in the 200 SCM free, and he split 51.56 on the 400 free relay and 23.30 on the 200 free relay.

Alabama ’24 commit Gracie Felner put together a 1:59.63 leading off the 800 free relay, going 57.60 at the 100 flip. Rising Cal sophomore Sarah DiMeco was 2:01.21 anchoring the relay. Felner split a 25.53 anchoring the ‘A’ 200 medley relay later in the session, while she was 56.51 leading off the 400 free relay, too.

Matt King, also committed to Alabama for 2020, was 22.56 leading off the 200 free relay at the very end of Saturday’s session, while he was 50.04 leading off the 400 free relay at the beginning of that session.

OTHER NOTABLE SWIMS