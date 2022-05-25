Dakota Luther Swims 2:07 200 Fly While Training With Her Mom’s Masters Team

2022 ST TXLA 11 & Over End of School Splash

May 20-22, 2022

Lee & Joe Jamail Texas Swimming Center, University of Texas, Austin, Texas

Long Course Meters (50 meters), timed finals

Meet Results

Olympic Trials finalist and two-time USA Swimming National Team member Dakota Luther swam a 2:07.85 in her signature 200 meter fly event over the weekend at a local age group meet.

That time is faster than the 2:07.93 that qualified Regan Smith into the second spot at the US World Championship Trials in April, and is within a tenth of her own best time of 2:07.76.

Splits: 1:01.81/1:06.03 = 2:07.85

Luther didn’t race at the World Championship Trials in April. Shesays that the quick turnaround from NCAAs to World Championship Trials of about a month, faster than any recent year, along with academic commitments made it hard for her to compete at those Trials.

“I had a lot going on with school at that time and had a lot of homework to do,” Luther said. “I really wanted to get back to training as well. It was a hard turnaround for me to attempt after NCAAs and the college season.”

Luther returned to Austin on May 15 after announcing that she was planning to transfer from Georgia to the University of Texas for her 5th year of collegiate eligibility. She has since signed a National Letter of Intent, confirming her plan to race for the Longhorns next season.

University of Texas compliance, however, has not yet cleared her to train with the Longhorns’ varsity team, so meanwhile she has been training with her mom’s Masters team at Longhorn Aquatics.

Luther’s mom isn’t a regular swim mom though: she is three-time Olympic medalist Whitney Hedgepeth, who won gold in the 400 medley relay and silver in both backstroke races at the 1996 Olympic Games.

Hedgepeth, who started her coaching career at the University of Florida before also transferring to Texas, is the head coach of Longhorn Aquatics Masters, which has 199 registered swimmers and trains out of the University of Texas pool. She was named the 2013 US Masters Swimming Coach of the Year, and the team is home to a number of National and World Record setting swimmers.

Luther now ranks #8 in the world this season in the 200 fly in long course meters.

The 22-year old finished 4th at last year’s NCAA Championships last season in the 200 fly. Next year’s Longhorn butterfly group will include four of the top eight finishers from that race.

Luther was the 2020 and 2021 SEC Champion in the 200 fly and placed 6th in the event at last summer’s US Olympic Trials with a time of 2:09.40. She was a member of the American team for the World University Games in 2019, winning gold medals in the 200 fly and 400 medley relay and a silver medal in the 100 fly.