Daiya Seto Adds Name To Slim List Of JPN Qualifiers For Gwangju

2019 JAPAN SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS

Daiya Seto, world record holder in the SCM 200 fly, got his hand on the wall first in his signature event to earn his 2fly spot for this summer’s World Championships. 1:54.44 is the time Seto put up for the 3rd fastest time in the world and he’s also leading the men’s 200m IM field whose final takes place tomorrow.

The men’s 100m free and women’s 100m free finals take place tomorrow as well, so we’ll see if individual qualifiers and relays can make the very stiff qualifying grade.

