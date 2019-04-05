Daiya Seto Adds Name To Slim List Of JPN Qualifiers For Gwangju

2019 JAPAN SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS
- Tuesday, April 2nd – Monday, April 8th
- Tatsumi International Swimming Center, Tokyo, Japan
- LCM
- Qualifying Meet for 2019 World Championships
Daiya Seto, world record holder in the SCM 200 fly, got his hand on the wall first in his signature event to earn his 2fly spot for this summer’s World Championships. 1:54.44 is the time Seto put up for the 3rd fastest time in the world and he’s also leading the men’s 200m IM field whose final takes place tomorrow.
The men’s 100m free and women’s 100m free finals take place tomorrow as well, so we’ll see if individual qualifiers and relays can make the very stiff qualifying grade.
Japanese Swimmers Hitting QT’s Through Day 4:
Individual Events:
- Yui Ohashi – women’s 200m IM 2:09.27
- Rika Omoto – women’s 200m IM 2:09.91
- Katsuhiro Matsumoto – men’s 200m free 1:45.63
- Yasuhiro Koseki – men’s 50m breast 27.01*
- Daiya Seto – men’s 200 fly 1:54.44
Relays:
- Yasuhiro Koseki – medley
- Hiroko Makino – medley
- Ryosuke Irie – medley
- Misaki Sekiguchi – medley
- Natsumi Sakai – medley
- Rio Shirai– 4×200 free
- Chihiro Igarashi -4x200m free
- Tomomi Aoki – 4x200m free
- Nagisa Imemoto – 4x200m free
