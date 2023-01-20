Daily Swim Coach Workout #858

SwimSwam’s daily swimming workout series is a collection of workouts written by coaches from a variety of backgrounds. All daily swimming workouts have been written using Commit Swimming. The workouts themselves are not indicative of SwimSwam’s or Commit’s views on training. They strictly reflect the opinions of the author swim coach.
Workout Context
- Purpose: Race Specificity
- Target age group: 13-14 years old, 15-18 years old
- Target level: National/ Collegiate Level, Senior Age Group/ High School State Level
- Weeks until target meet: 17 weeks
- Team Location: United States
- Course: 25 Yards
The Workout
RSD National/Champ
Wednesday/Thursday PM
C2/W1
Fin warmup
300 kick
300 swim
8×50 u/o porpoise o=g1 e=g4
kick 10×50 tip (:40/:42.5/45/47.5/:50)
8×50 Meditative slomo, o=pr A e=pr B
60×50 @:50
[o=moderate form e= [email protected] Build to 3rd best event, [email protected] best event, 5 Build to 2nd best event, [email protected] best event, [email protected] to Best event, [email protected] event]
20×25 form recovery/tech review
Coach Notes
The swim coach was asked to define any shorthand he or she used in this workout. Their notes should provide some additional context to this swimming workout.
pr=prime stroke
Joe Benjamin
Head Coach, Rancho San Dieguito
