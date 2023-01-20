Daily Swim Coach Workout #858

SwimSwam’s daily swimming workout series is a collection of workouts written by coaches from a variety of backgrounds. All daily swimming workouts have been written using Commit Swimming. The workouts themselves are not indicative of SwimSwam’s or Commit’s views on training. They strictly reflect the opinions of the author swim coach.

Workout Context

Purpose: Race Specificity

Target age group: 13-14 years old, 15-18 years old

Target level: National/ Collegiate Level, Senior Age Group/ High School State Level

Weeks until target meet: 17 weeks

Team Location: United States

Course: 25 Yards

Shared workout link: Click here to view this workout on commitswimming.com

The Workout

RSD National/Champ

Wednesday/Thursday PM

C2/W1

Fin warmup

300 kick

300 swim

8×50 u/o porpoise o=g1 e=g4

kick 10×50 tip (:40/:42.5/45/47.5/:50)

8×50 Meditative slomo, o=pr A e=pr B

60×50 @:50

[o=moderate form e= [email protected] Build to 3rd best event, [email protected] best event, 5 Build to 2nd best event, [email protected] best event, [email protected] to Best event, [email protected] event]

20×25 form recovery/tech review