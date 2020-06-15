Daily Dryland Swmiming Workouts #84 – 5 Minutes Work + 2 Minutes Rest

For the past few months, SwimSwam has been posting a daily swimming workout to help inspire swim coaches around the world who are looking for new ideas to try with their swimmers. Since most of the world’s pools are currently closed for business, we wanted to give swimmers and coaches an alternative set of dryland workouts to use to stay fit during the quarantine. These workouts will be designed to be done around the house. Some will use basic equipment, like medicine balls or stretch cords, while others will be all body-weight exercises.

These workouts are provided for informational purposes only.

See more at-home training ideas on our At Home Swim Training page here

Warmup

10 – 15 minutes joint warm-up;

10 min. stretching.

Main Set

Video of each exercise, in order:

Block 1:

5 minutes work + 2 minutes rest.

Exercises are performed in 10 movements each, changing in turn without stops, before the expiration of 5 minutes of work.

Exercises:

Jumping legs to the hands and returning to a ‘pushup’ position (frog) = 10 movements; Exercise (bike) lying on your back (body work) = 10 movements; Exercise (rock-climber) in an emphasis lying down (body work, alternate change of legs) = 10 movements; Exercise (V-up) lying on your back (lifting arms and legs at the same time, body work) = 10 movements.

Block 2:

5 minutes work + 2 minutes rest.

Exercises are performed in 10 movements each, changing in turn without stops, before the expiration of 5 minutes of work.

Exercises:

Squats with a wide setting of the legs = 10 movements; Push-ups with a wide setting of hands = 10 movements; Burpees = 10 movements; Lying on your back, touching right hand to left foot above your torso, then left hand to right foot = 10 movements.

Block 3 :

5 minutes work + 2 minutes rest.

Exercises are performed in 10 movements each, changing in turn without stops, before the expiration of 5 minutes of work.

Exercises:

Jumping legs to the hands and returning to the lying position (frog) = 10 movements; Exercise (bike) lying on your back (body work) = 10 movements; Exercise (rock-climber) in an emphasis lying down (body work, alternate change of legs) = 10 movements; Exercise (V-ups) lying on your back (lifting arms and legs at the same time, body work) = 10 movements.

Block 4:

5 minutes work + 2 minutes rest.

Exercises are performed in 10 movements each, changing in turn without stops, before the expiration of 5 minutes of work.

Exercises:

Squats with a wide setting of the legs = 10 movements; Push-ups with a wide setting of hands = 10 movements; Burpees = 10 movements; Opposite work of arms and legs lying on the back = 10 movements.

Block 5 :

5 minutes work + 2 minutes rest.

Exercises are performed in 10 movements each, changing in turn without stops, before the expiration of 5 minutes of work.

Exercises:

Exercise (V-ups) lying on your back (lifting arms and legs at the same time, body work) = 10 movements; Lying on your chest, lifting the upper part of the body with hands in a streamline = 10 movements; Exercise (bike) lying on your back (body work) = 10 movements; Lying on your back, touching right hand to left foot above your torso, then left hand to right foot = 10 movements.

Block 6 :

5 minutes work + 2 minutes rest.

Exercises are performed in 10 movements each, changing in turn without stops, before the expiration of 5 minutes of work.

Exercises: