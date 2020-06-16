Daily Dryland Swimming Workouts #85 – Burpees!

For the past few months, SwimSwam has been posting a daily swimming workout to help inspire swim coaches around the world who are looking for new ideas to try with their swimmers. Since most of the world’s pools are currently closed for business, we wanted to give swimmers and coaches an alternative set of dryland workouts to use to stay fit during the quarantine. These workouts will be designed to be done around the house. Some will use basic equipment, like medicine balls or stretch cords, while others will be all body-weight exercises.

FULL BODY DAY

As swimmers around the world are preparing for a gradual return to the pool, it’s time to start honing in our dryland workouts with some moves more specific to swimming (though, general fitness will continue to benefit you even once you are back in the water). Today’s workout will hit just about everywhere, thanks to our old friend: burpees.

WARMUP

Today is going to hit all your muscles, so make sure your body is good and warmed up before you begin the workout.

5-10 minutes of stretching

Leg swings (front-to-back and side-to-side)

30 seconds arm circles

30 seconds high knees or jog in place

WORKOUT:

This workout should elevate your heart rate, and keep it elevated throughout the workout. Minimize the amount of time between each exercise.

Round 1

20 regular pushups

15 burpees

20 body weight squats

15 burpees

20 V ups

15 Burpees

Take 1-2 minutes rest before next round

Round 2

15 clap pushups

15 burpees

12 lunges each leg

15 burpees

60 second plank

15 Burpees

Take 1-2 minutes rest before next round

Round 3

10 pushup holds (bend arms to 90 degrees + hold for 5 seconds)

15 burpees

10 squat jumps

15 burpees

20 bridges

15 Burpees

COOL DOWN

It will be important to do plenty of static stretching at the conclusion of this workout. Be sure to get some protein within 30 minutes, and drink plenty of water the rest of the day!