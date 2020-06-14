Daily Dryland Swimming Workouts #83 – HIIT Jump Rope Workout

For the past few months, SwimSwam has been posting a daily swimming workout to help inspire swim coaches around the world who are looking for new ideas to try with their swimmers. Since most of the world’s pools are currently closed for business, we wanted to give swimmers and coaches an alternative set of dryland workouts to use to stay fit during the quarantine. These workouts will be designed to be done around the house. Some will use basic equipment, like medicine balls or stretch cords, while others will be all body-weight exercises.

These workouts are provided for informational purposes only.

See more at-home training ideas on our At Home Swim Training page here

Jumping Rope

Jumping rope is a great way to cross-train for swimming. It’s a HIIT workout, and can help you work on coordination and body awareness while away from the pool. If you’re new to jump rope, try one of these other workouts to get caught up on skills.

Warmup

20 jumping jacks

60 seconds knee huggers

60 seconds basic jump rope

20 jumping jacks

60 seconds basic jump rope

Main Set

For a more advanced workout, turn all of the jumps into double-unders, or cut out the rest except between rounds. Don’t have a jumprope? You can get close by just holding 1 pound weights in each hand and mimicking the motion, though you’ll lose some of the coordination benefits.

Repeat 6-10 times

20 seconds all-out jumping

5 seconds rest

30 seconds squats

5 seconds rest

20 seconds high knees jumping

5 seconds rest

30 seconds pushups

5 seconds rest

20 seconds all-out jumping

5 seconds rest

30 seconds plank

30 seconds rest

Cool Down

You’ll need a good full body stretch after this one. Try and work in the half-pigeon pose to get a good glute stretch – an often overlooked part of a stretching routine.