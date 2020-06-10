Daily Dryland Swimming Workouts #79 – Working on Starts & Turns

For the past few months, SwimSwam has been posting a daily swimming workout to help inspire swim coaches around the world who are looking for new ideas to try with their swimmers. Since most of the world’s pools are currently closed for business, we wanted to give swimmers and coaches an alternative set of dryland workouts to use to stay fit during the quarantine. These workouts will be designed to be done around the house. Some will use basic equipment, like medicine balls or stretch cords, while others will be all body-weight exercises.

These workouts are provided for informational purposes only.

See more at-home training ideas on our At Home Swim Training page here

LEG DAY

As swimmers around the world are preparing for a gradual return to the pool, it’s time to start honing in our dryland workouts with some moves more specific to swimming (though, general fitness will continue to benefit you even once you are back in the water). Today’s workout will focus on strengthening your jumping muscles to help with your starts and pushing off the wall.

WARMUP

Today is going to hit all your leg muscles, so make sure your lower body is good and warmed up before you begin the workout.

5-10 minutes of leg stretching

Leg swings (front-to-back and side-to-side)

30 seconds high knees or jog in place

WORKOUT:

Squat jumps will be the most important part of this workout. Make sure to focus on generating all the power you can on each jump. If you would like to simulate starts and turns more accurately, jump into a tight streamline on each squat jump.

Take 15-30 seconds between each exercise.

Round 1 (quads)

10 lunges each leg

10 squat jumps

10 split squats each leg (step out into a lunge position, with one foot out front and one behind. then squat down so your back knee goes down to about an inch off the ground)

10 squat jumps

Take 1-2 minutes rest before next round

Round 2 (Calves)

20 calf raises

10 pushup holds (go down to 90 degrees and hold for 5 seconds)

60 seconds jumping jacks

10 squat jumps

Take 1-2 minutes rest before next round

Round 3 (hamstrings + glutes)

15 regular squats

10 squat jumps

15 bridges

10 squat jumps

COOL DOWN

It will be important to do plenty of static stretching at the conclusion of this workout. Be sure to get some protein within 30 minutes, and drink plenty of water the rest of the day!