Daily Dryland Swimming Workouts #72

For the past few months, SwimSwam has been posting a daily swimming workout to help inspire swim coaches around the world who are looking for new ideas to try with their swimmers. Since most of the world’s pools are currently closed for business, we wanted to give swimmers and coaches an alternative set of dryland workouts to use to stay fit during the quarantine. These workouts will be designed to be done around the house. Some will use basic equipment, like medicine balls or stretch cords, while others will be all body-weight exercises.
These workouts are provided for informational purposes only.
See more at-home training ideas on our At Home Swim Training page here
Abs
Nothing too fancy today, just a good old fashioned abdominal workout. If you’ve been sitting a lot, you’re going to feel some of these workouts in your hip flexors. Take that as a sign that you need to get up and move more often.
Warmup
- 30 seconds planking
- 30 high knee marches
- 40 “T birds” (stand on one leg, extend opposite arm and opposite leg, forming a straight line from fingertips to toes
- 30 seconds planking
Main Set
3 x through:
- 60 seconds planking
- 20 glute bridges
- 30 seconds left arm side plank
- 30 seconds right arm side plank
- 60 seconds rest
3 x through (exercises described here) – In all of these exercises, remain neutral, and keep your back flat on the ground.
- 20 reverse crunches (control your legs on the way down, move your hips!)
- 12 Dragon Flies
- 20 dead bugs
- 30 seconds rest
Cool Down
A good yoga set is always nice after a tough ab workout. Lots of child’s pose is good here, some downward dog is nice too.
