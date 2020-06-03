Daily Dryland Swimming Workouts #72

For the past few months, SwimSwam has been posting a daily swimming workout to help inspire swim coaches around the world who are looking for new ideas to try with their swimmers. Since most of the world’s pools are currently closed for business, we wanted to give swimmers and coaches an alternative set of dryland workouts to use to stay fit during the quarantine. These workouts will be designed to be done around the house. Some will use basic equipment, like medicine balls or stretch cords, while others will be all body-weight exercises.

These workouts are provided for informational purposes only.

Abs

Nothing too fancy today, just a good old fashioned abdominal workout. If you’ve been sitting a lot, you’re going to feel some of these workouts in your hip flexors. Take that as a sign that you need to get up and move more often.

Warmup

30 seconds planking

30 high knee marches

40 “T birds” (stand on one leg, extend opposite arm and opposite leg, forming a straight line from fingertips to toes

30 seconds planking

Main Set

3 x through:

60 seconds planking

20 glute bridges

30 seconds left arm side plank

30 seconds right arm side plank

60 seconds rest

3 x through (exercises described here) – In all of these exercises, remain neutral, and keep your back flat on the ground.

20 reverse crunches (control your legs on the way down, move your hips!)

12 Dragon Flies

20 dead bugs

30 seconds rest

Cool Down

A good yoga set is always nice after a tough ab workout. Lots of child’s pose is good here, some downward dog is nice too.