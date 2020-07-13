Daily Dryland Swimming Workouts #112 – Monday Muscles

For the past few months, SwimSwam has been posting a daily swimming workout to help inspire swim coaches around the world who are looking for new ideas to try with their swimmers. Since most of the world’s pools are currently closed for business, we wanted to give swimmers and coaches an alternative set of dryland workouts to use to stay fit during the quarantine. These workouts will be designed to be done around the house. Some will use basic equipment, like medicine balls or stretch cords, while others will be all body-weight exercises.
These workouts are provided for informational purposes only.
See more at-home training ideas on our At Home Swim Training page here
UPPER BODY DAY
As swimmers around the world are preparing for a gradual return to the pool, it’s time to start honing in our dryland workouts with some moves more specific to swimming (though, general fitness will continue to benefit you even once you are back in the water). Today’s workout will be a whole body workout.
WARMUP
- 5-10 minutes of whole body stretching
- 30 seconds arm circles
- 30 seconds leg swings
- 30 seconds jumping jacks
WORKOUT:
Round 1
- 20 regular pushups
- 15 burpees
- 20 body weight squats
- 15 burpees
- 20 V ups
- 15 Burpees
Take 1-2 minutes rest before next round
Round 2
- 15 clap pushups
- 15 burpees
- 12 lunges each leg
- 15 burpees
- 60 second plank
- 15 Burpees
Take 1-2 minutes rest before next round
Round 3
- 10 pushup holds (bend arms to 90 degrees + hold for 5 seconds)
- 15 burpees
- 10 squat jumps
- 15 burpees
- 20 bridges
- 15 Burpees
REPEAT ENTIRE WORKOUT FOR A SECOND TIME.
COOLDOWN:
Remember to get some protein within 30 minutes of concluding the workout, and remember to drink plenty of water.
A few relatable dryland issues just for fun (can anyone relate?):
-When you suddenly see an exercise you don’t know and have to Google it
-That one exercise you don’t like
-Moving from a hard exercise to an easier one
-Not wanting to warm up or warm down