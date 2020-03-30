Daily Dryland Swimming Workouts #11

For the past few months, SwimSwam has been posting a daily swimming workout to help inspire swim coaches around the world who are looking for new ideas to try with their swimmers. Since most of the world’s pools are currently closed for business, we wanted to give swimmers and coaches an alternative set of dryland workouts to use to stay fit during the quarantine. These workouts will be designed to be done around the house. Some will use basic equipment, like medicine balls or stretch cords, while others will be all body-weight exercises.

These workouts are provided for informational purposes only.

See more at-home training ideas on our At Home Swim Training page here

Glutes and Hamstrings

Warmup:

3 minute jog, followed by this fantastic warmup series from K-Bands training:

Main Set:

All of these exercises are described, with GIFs, here. Use the first set to familiarize yourself with the moves, then on sets 2 and 3, get your heart rate moving.

20 x jumping jacks (if you have a resistance band, use it. If you don’t, get some – a full set costs less than $15 on Amazon).

:15 rest

60 seconds per side, crossover lunges

:15 rest

60 seconds per side, side shift lunge

:15 rest

60 seconds side skaters

:15 rest

30 seconds per side, single-leg hip lift

:15 rest

30 seconds per side, side step-ups (use a very sturdy chair, or a box or bench if you have one)

:15 rest

15 x chair squat jumps

Repeat 3x through

Cool Down: