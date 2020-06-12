Daily Dryland Swimming Workout #81 – Light Workout & a Foam Roll

For the past few months, SwimSwam has been posting a daily swimming workout to help inspire swim coaches around the world who are looking for new ideas to try with their swimmers. Since most of the world’s pools are currently closed for business, we wanted to give swimmers and coaches an alternative set of dryland workouts to use to stay fit during the quarantine. These workouts will be designed to be done around the house. Some will use basic equipment, like medicine balls or stretch cords, while others will be all body-weight exercises.

These workouts are provided for informational purposes only.

See more at-home training ideas on our At Home Swim Training page here

Recovery Day

Just like in the pool, at least one day a week in your dryland routine should be a recovery day. That doesn’t mean you don’t have to do anything, the goal is to just find something that won’t tax your body and especially the joints the same way that your regular workouts do.

Good options for days like this are:

cross-training

going for a long walk

going for a hike

going for a a low-impact bike ride

going for a long roller blade

doing a yoga session

do a light lift, at or below 30% of your usual weights and one less set, focus on pristine form (if you have access to weights)

Today’s goal will be to focus on developing a good foam-rolling routine. If you don’t have a proper foam roller, you can use a tennis ball. If you don’t have a tennis ball, run by your local tennis court and there is a 95% chance that an abandoned ball will be sitting outside the fence somewhere.

Start with one of the above activities, try and get your heart rate up for at least 30 minutes, and then jump into the foam-rolling routine below.

Foam Rolling