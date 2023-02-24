Curzan Picks the Day 3 Double, Isabelle Odgers Chooses 100 Breast at Pac-12s

2023 WOMEN’S PAC-12 CHAMPIONSHIPS

Wednesday AM Heat Sheets

Stanford star freshman Claire Curzan will swim both the 100 fly and 100 back on Friday morning at Pac-12s, while USC senior Isabelle Odgers has chosen the 100 breaststroke over the 400 IM on the 3rd day of competition.

Curzan swam one individual race on Thursday, the 50 free, but only in prelims – as a non-scoring exhibition swim. That means it doesn’t count against her three individual event maximum.

On Friday, she’ll try the 100 fly/100 back double, which rolls into a 400 medley relay at the end of the finals session – something we saw Stanford experiment with last year with for then-star-freshman Regan Smith. Smith handled that triple well, getting faster as the races went on.

Curzan began her breakout as a butterflier, but has since become proficient in sprint freestyle and backstroke races as well, giving Stanford coaches lots of options for where to use her

Curzan has two individual entries remaining on Saturday for her last scoring swim – the 200 back and 100 free. That means she won’t swim the 200 fly this week.

The other big event choice on Friday was for USC senior Isabelle Odgers, who was the #2 seed pre-scratch in both the 100 breaststroke and 400 IM. She wound up choosing the 100 breaststroke, where she’s the 2nd seed behind teammate Kaitlyn Dobler, which could give the Trojans a big late-meet burst of momentum if it holds up.

Odgers swam the 100 breast at her freshman and junior Pac-12 championships, but the 400 IM at her sophomore meet. She has chosen the 100 breaststroke as her day three individual event at both NCAA Championship meets that she has qualified for.

Top 20 Scratches – Friday AM

Women’s 400 IM:

Isabelle Odgers, USC (#2 seed)

Katherine Adams, USC (#15 seed)

Women’s 100 fly:

None

Women’s 200 free:

Justina Kozan, USC (#7 seed)

Rachel Klinker, Cal (#13 seed)

Women’s 100 back:

Ashley McMillain, USC (#13 seed)

TEAM SCORES THRU DAY 2