Curzan, Hook, Chadwick & Wright Among Top Entries at Cary Sectionals

2021 ESSZ Senior Sectional Meet

The 2021 ESSZ Senior Sectional Meet in Cary, NC will commence today, featuring some of the top pro and club swimmers in the area. The meet will begin Thursday with AM and PM LCM time trials, and Friday through Sunday will be competed in yards.

One such swimmer to look out for is TAC 16-year-old Claire Curzan. Curzan a many-time National Age Group Record-holder, is entered to race in the 6 events over 3 days. Curzan is entered as the top seed in the women’s 100 fly on Friday, then the top seed in the 50 free and 100 back on Saturday as well. On Sunday, Curzan is entered in 3 events, including top seeds in the 100 free and 200 back, as well as the 5th seed in the 200 IM.

TAC teammate Charlotte Hook is also the top seed in many events. Hook is leading the entries in the 200 free, 200 fly, 200 IM, and 400 IM. Hook will also be competing in the 100 free, 200 back, and 500 free.

In the women’s sprint free events 33-year-old pro swimmer Madison Kennedy could push Curzan. Kennedy has won several Short Course World Champs medals on relays, and has finished as high as 3rd in the LCM 50 free at the U.S. Olympic Trials.

SwimMAC Carolina’s Grace Rainey, a star club breaststroker, is leading the women’s breaststroke events on the psych sheet.

TAC 17-year-old freestyler Lance Norris is another name to watch for, as he leads the 500 and 1650 free entries. This weekend could be Norris’ chance to break 4:20 in the 500, and he’s the only sub-15:00 miler entered in the meet. Norris’ teammate Baylor Nelson is also a top seed in the men’s IMs, as well as the 200 back.

Michael Chadwick, a LCM and SCM World Championship relay gold medalist, is entered in the meet as well. Chadwick is only swimming 3 events at the meet, the 50, 100, and 200 free, where he is the top seed in each, and by a significant margin in each event as well.

Pro swimmer Justin Wright, a former Arizona Wildcat, is entered as the top seed in both the men’s butterfly events. Wright’s entering only 2 events may be an indication he’s rested and looking for times. Then again, it’s also possible Wright may simply only be interested in swimming the fly events.

