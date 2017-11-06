Curitibano Tops Speedy Brazilian Youth Summer Championships

Brazilian Children’s Summer Championships

November 1st-4th

Porto Alegre, Brazil

Ages 13-14 (Born in 2003-2004)

LCM

Full results

The Brazilian Youth Summer Championships wrapped up on Saturday, and saw a number of Brazilian youth records fall — many of which stack up well against American swims from the past year.

On day one, Stephan Steverink and Raphael Windmuller both broke their respective age category records in the 200m breaststroke. At 13 years old, Steverink went 2:29.34, and 14-year-old Windmuller went 2:24.94.

The second day of the meet saw four Brazilian youth records fall. 13-year-old Giovana Reis Medeiros bested her own 200 free PR by over a second, and the rest of the field by over four seconds, for a new record of 2:06.21. In October, 14-year-old Fernanda Gomes Celidônio made history by becoming the first female youth swimmer to break 1:04 in the 100 back, and Saturday, she became the first to break 1:03. Nearly four seconds ahead of the silver medalist, Celidônio won the race in a new Brazilian youth record of 1:02.51. Her time places her 3rd in all of Brazil — at any level — this year.

In the men’s 100 fly, 14-year-old Gustavo Saldo took down the previous record of 56.74 in 56.23. Stephan Steverink picked up his second Brazilian youth record of the day in the 400IM, going 4:44.86 to break future junior World Record holder Brandonn Almeida‘s time of 4:45.36.

Day 3 featured a new Brazilian youth record in the women’s 100 free, and the return of the 4×200 free relays after years on hiatus. Giovana Reis Medeiros nabbed her second record of the meet in 58.04, besting her PR by over a second. In the women’s 4×200 free relay, the team representing Grêmio Náutico União won by almost 11 seconds, taking gold in 8:45.80, followed by Corinthians in 8:56.49. The men’s race was much closer. Instituto Novos Cielos Centro Olímpico went 8:17.00 to best Instituto Marina Barra Clube, who went 8:17.31.

Day 4 saw the tightest race of the meet, with 14-year-olds Gustavo Saldo and Mateus Assunção going 2:05.20 and 2:05.21, respectively, in the men’s 200 fly. They both downed the 19-year-old 2:06.70 Brazilian youth record.

Final team scores:

Curitibano — 324 points Corinthians — 282.5 points Novos Cielos Centro Olímpico — 211.5 points Grêmio Náutico União — 195 points Minas Tênis Clube — 194 points Paineiras — 103 points Flamengo — 96.5 points Marina Barra Clube — 86 points SESI-SP e ASBAC Aquanaii — 82 points

How do the times compare?

Let’s take a look at how the record-breaking times would have stacked up to US swims from the past year:

Name (Age) Event Time US 2017 Season Rank Stephan Steverink (13) 200 breast 2:29.94 5th Raphael Windmuller (14) 200 breast 2:24.94 10th Giovana Reis Medeiros (13) 200 free 2:06.21 4th Fernanda Gomes Celidônio (14) 100 back 1:02.51 5th Gustavo Saldo (14) 100 fly 56.23 2nd Stephan Steverink (13) 400 IM 4:44.86 4th Giovana Reis Medeiros (13) 100 free 58.04 5th Gustavo Saldo (14) 200 fly 2:05.20 3rd

All-in-all, a very fast meet for the Brazilian youngsters.