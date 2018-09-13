CT Teacher/Coach Arrested, Accused of Sex With Student

A high school swim coach and teacher from Meridan, Connecticut has been arrested and charged with having sex with an underage student.

29-year-old Michael Cwirka was a math teacher and swimming coach at Berlin High School in Connecticut, according to Eyewitness News 3. Another local media outlet, MyRecordJournal, reports that Cwirka was arrested on Monday and charged with three counts of second degree sexual assault along with five counts of fourth degree sexual assault.

Police began investigating Cwirka in February, MRJ reports. The school placed him on leave at the time, but have’t commented on his current employment status.

One of Cwirka’s students and swimmers told her therapist that she’d had a relationship with Cwirka when she was 17 years old. The Eyewitness 3 report says the alleged relationship lasted until November of last year. Police searched the student’s phone and found “more than 2100 text messages between the two from March to April,” including some portions that were sexual in nature and in which the two referred to each other as “babe.” Police also seized Cwirka’s phone, but he said his old phone was broken and he’d gotten a new one.

The student says she and Cwirka had sexual contact on several occasions.